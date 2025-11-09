Rev. John Bressler - Putting words into real action

We want to know. We want to learn. We want to go through life with enough information to help us achieve the things we need. We want to be able to hold intelligent conversations and understand our world, which can be very confusing at times. I guess we don't want to make a lot of mistakes.

I'd like to have been a genius. I think I am close because someone said I wasn't the dimmest bulb in the box.

I went through a list of historical people who were rated genius by history, accomplishments and extraordinary skills. I was surprised to find out that most were considered peculiar, strange and very unsociable. Einstein's teachers thought he was stupid and incapable of learning. I can rate myself right up there with old Albert because my Latin teacher said — in front of the class — "Bressler, you're the stupidest kid I have ever tried to teach." I was blessed with ADHD and dyslexia, which was not recognized back then.

My Julie was a fantastic teacher and told me one day that Piaget's cognitive development theory was that the unborn child already is aware of his/her surroundings, and that tiny baby already reacts to noise and emotion. Let me jump around a bit.

Whether we were raised in the country or the city, we had to learn to survive. Perhaps your speech is more cultured than mine, but I know how to catch snakes and fish, how to pick blackberries without catching poison ivy and even eat okra. You might be comfortable riding the subway system, but I can drive a tractor, have seen the birth of a calf, witnessed the harvesting of a crop and the power of weather out of control.

Learning can be painful. "Don't put your hand on the stove. Don't run with the scissors."

Yucky is just a word until your mom slips you a glass of orange juice laced with castor oil.

Someone said, "Say to yourself, Huh?" Good advice when you hear, "I know a short cut. Take it from me, that guy's a pushover. Barking dogs don't bite."

How many times have we thought we were absolutely, unquestionably, unerringly and positively right? Then we found out we were wrong. Bunky, it is as easy to learn the wrong as it is to learn the right.

The writer of Proverbs 9:1—6 teaches, "If you want some smarts, step inside. You have an invitation. Do not remain ignorant and die. Learn and live."

By the way, age is not a limitation!

Now, read from Proverbs 6:4. The first word is schema, and it means "hear!" It is a very loud command, "listen!"

"Hear, Israel. The Lord our God is one Lord. You shall love the Lord with all your heart, your soul and all your might. You shall teach these words to your children, when you sit in your house, walk by the way, when you lie down and when you rise."

Our Lord Jesus taught these same words to those who would listen and added a few of His own. Matthew 22:37, "You are to love the Lord with all your heart, soul and mind, and you shall love your neighbor as yourself."

We had best listen to His words and follow them. There is no room for excuse!

We never stop learning, but better than all that is, "We must never stop putting those words into action!"

Jesus was not teaching how to take a test and pass it. He was teaching about discipleship. Our world had best listen up and follow through.

Life is pretty short.

Thanks, God!