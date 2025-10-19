Rev. John Bressler - Lord offers a message we all can celebrate

Nine ball, spit in the ocean, old maid, Monopoly, Simon says, hide and go seek and kick the can.

Sound familiar? Remember back when you used to play some of these games with friends or family? Nowadays, we have more sophisticated board games that are truly difficult, very satisfactory — if we win — and expensive.

Turn to Matthew 11:17-19 and get set.

Jesus loved children. We read about Him gathering children. I'd like to imagine Him sitting on the edge of an old tree stump, moving the old folks to the side with a wink and a nod, waving His arms at the kids and saying, 'Come over here and sit down beside Me. Want to hear a story just for you?'

Everybody was all ears.

Jesus always taught from experience. When He talks about rocky soil, the flowers in the fields or just plain old life, He knows what He's talking about. In this instance, when He uses as an illustration the words of a child's game, we know He must have played it, too.

The phrase was as common as our Simon says or 'Riddle, riddle Marie, I see something you don't see and the color is.....' But His generation just won't play.

They won't play anything.

He compares the religious leaders — and teachers — to so many children He has played with. Lots of times, a child calls out to a friend (imagine now, you're a kid, tired of sitting on the front porch, okay?) 'Would you like to play marbles? Read some comic books? Go to the store and get a Coke?'

The answer, 'Nah.'

'Well, what would you like to do?' You get a sort of vacant look. Now, folks, there is a lot more going on than not having something to do with a friend.

'We piped to you and you did not dance. We wailed and you would not mourn. You, the Pharisees and Sadducees, would not listen to the calls, no matter who's calling.'

Surely, these sophisticated men played the games of their childhood. 'Where's this Jesus person going with this tale?'

Jesus looks up and asks, 'And what about Me?'

Jesus visited people in their homes, at their places of business and in the marketplace. Jesus taught them to love God and one another.

He always picked up those who had fallen. He always had a kind word for the oppressed. He always had time for the victim. And He made no distinction between the rich or poor, the good and the bad, the religious and the disbeliever.

These leaders treated life as a funeral procession.

Jesus treated life as a wedding.

No wonder Jesus said to them this line from a child's game. 'I mourned and you would not comfort Me. I played the flute and you would not celebrate with Me.'

I remember a story about a lady who was worshipping in a very dignified church. This woman began to get very excited and a little bit on the demonstrative side. One of the deacons — or elders — came down the aisle and whispered to her, 'Ma'am, you just can't do that in here.'

She answered, 'I just can't help it. I am so happy.

I have found my answers!'

The deacon — or elder — said 'Well, you had best stop. You didn't get them here.'

The Word of God is exciting and refreshing. It is full of joy. God is laughter.

God is a delight.

Jesus said, 'When you've seen Me, you've seen the Father.'

Jesus always lived his life to the fullest. He was a carpenter and we can see His calloused hands and perhaps a bruised finger that every woodsman knows is a hazard from working with his craft. He was a Man who cried for a friend. He was a Man who loved children. 'If you can believe as these little children believe, the kingdom is yours.'

Our Lord has a message that is to make us celebrate.

'Have you dreamed of true peace? It can be yours. Have you hoped for knowledge.

It can be yours. Have you prayed for absolute forgiveness and acceptance. It can be yours. Have you dared to believe that there is something more to life than this?

It can be yours.'

Our Lord plays the music of the stars. He leads the instruments of the universe. In Him, there is life eternal. 'Dance then, wherever you may be. I am the Lord of the dance said He.

I'll lead you all, wherever you may be. I'll lead you all in the dance, said He.'

Thanks, God!