Rev. John Bressler – Julia Wright Bressler, April 3, 1940 - June 25, 2024

I lost my very best friend last week.

We were together for 65 years that were so packed with memories that it'd be impossible to list them all, but most likely, you want some details of her life.

Julie was born in Huntington, West Virginia and had a sparkle in her eyes that told the world, "Here I am, so look out for surprises!" Coming from a family of educators, it was predestined that teaching would be her expertise. She excelled in all her classes at Marshall University and was hired to teach even before she received her diploma.

As God must have planned her future, we met, thanks to a friend, got engaged on our first date, married the day after our graduation, had a two day honeymoon, and started our new jobs the following Monday.

Julie was the mother of two boys, John and George, and daughter Jennifer. She became a grandmother of ten and a great grandmother of two. She loved them all and never stopped the love she gave.

She told me one day that when she was worried about the kids, she would assign an angel to each one and dress them in a suit of armor to protect them from all harm.

Our home is filled with photographs, mementos, and memories she has created over the years when there were good times, tough times, and she never lost faith and always knew God would make everything just right.

Julie has left this life and now walks with God has received her crown of glory, and most likely is teaching a classroom of kids who listen to her every word, follow her instructions, and can't wait to sit and find out what this marvelous educator has up her sleeves.

We say, "Goodbye," and can't wait to say, "Hello!" in the life yet to be.

Thanks, God!



