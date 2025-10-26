Rev. John Bressler - Jesus chose to give it all up for us. What's your choice?

If you have time, please try to find and read Otto Whittaker's, "I Am the Nation." Allow me to share the last two lines of his remarks. "I was conceived in freedom and, God willing, in freedom will I spend the rest of my days. May I always possess the integrity, the courage and the strength to keep myself unshackled, to remain in a country of freedom and a beacon of hope to the world."

While we're allowing, allow me to share my thoughts with you. True freedom is choice. We must choose between the options placed in front of us. We cannot not choose, because even to refuse is a choice.

Let's see now. I can sleep in late, not clean my room, take a bath or change my underwear. I can eat pizza with chocolate chip cookies covered with ice cream. Don't talk back to me! Freedom is no responsibilities.

One of the greatest feelings of freedom that I ever had was the day I got my driver's license. I didn't have to have my mom or dad take me places. I could go anywhere that my mind and money could imagine. I drove to the store, to see friends, went to the movies and even took the garbage around back in the car. Oh, on those special evenings, I'd drive downtown with the window rolled down so I could stick my arm out on the sill and feel the breeze. That was pure freedom!

Take a deep breath. Freedom is a private hour all to yourself. It's finishing a test and knowing you've nailed it.

I learned a great word or two while in seminary. One goody that seemed to impress the professors is antinomianism. Toss that baby around in your conversations with your buddies. Not more than once. It simply means, above the law.

"For freedom, Christ has set us free. Stand fast, therefore, and do not submit again to a yoke of slavery." Galatians 5:1 Paul was talking about the law of Moses, Torah and Pentateuch, which are the first five books of the Bible.

Paul was writing to these new Christians and teaching that they are not bound by the legal system of Judaism. Paul never meant to do away with the moral system, only the miniscule laws that kept people worshipping the God of Jesus. "Hot dog," the Gentiles declared. What was that word again? Antinomianism. Dealing with these new Christians was like talking to kids. "Hang on there, folks." For you were called to freedom, but this freedom is not to be used uncontrollably. "Paul, are you telling us that a free person has to do certain things? That doesn't make sense."

Let's move very quickly into our century. Freedom is the right to choose the system under which I want to live. I can choose a life of violence and lawlessness, but I must pay the price when the laws of the land are imposed upon me. I can drive anywhere as long as I obey the driving laws. I can dream of almost anything as long as I don't interfere with the right of someone else to do what they want to do. Our freedom came with a terrible price. Think of the countless sacrifices and lives lost so we can call ourselves Americans! This is the price we are called to pay for freedom of speech, press and liberty for all.

And we can lose our freedoms if we allow dictatorship, lawlessness, greed, dishonor or uncontrollable power to exist. Count the cost! Count the cost!

Our Lord Jesus was absolutely free to choose whatever His heart desired. He could have had it all, but He gave it all up for us. That is the greatest definition of freedom. We can now choose life, service, Jesus Christ. If we do — if we do — there is a way of life we must follow. The choice is ours!

Thanks, God!



