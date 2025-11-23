Rev. John Bressler - God is there for us at all times

Our middle son, a bright and happy kid in his late 60s, said the other day, "Dad, I quit looking in the mirror even if I have to shave, because when I look, I see you."

I refuse to respond to such a smarty-nosed comment, but I should tell him, "Son, I don't either and do what I do. Grow a beard!"

Anyway, to give this time some insight to take with you, not everyone has the looks, talents, brains and breaks to star in movies, teach math and win the lottery.

To compensate for our loss, we are sold good looks that come from surgery or a bottle, personality from a self-help best seller and a big win if you wear a red tie, green socks and rub that lucky rabbit's foot. Let's not forget those therapies. Maslow, who wants us to have peak experiences; Fritz Perls gets you a Gestalt, Carl Rogers says to be yourself and Eric Berne wants us to analyze our actions at a party. Our very wise friend, old Saul, who became Paul, said, "Don't be dependent upon stuff or people to make you feel good."

When our lives don't mean much to us unless they are validated by awards or recognition — or most likely — by what we believe we must have to get the feelings of success, then we are almost doomed to a life of depression.

I have checked with the board of statistics, medical records and even word of mouth, and there are no hidden documents that were lost at my birth that guaranteed my life would be easy, uneventful and pleasantly predictable. My life seems to fit the pattern of our general public. There has been tragedy, excitement, sadness, love, success and failure. Sound familiar?

There is a remarkable passage of Scripture that applies to each and every one of us. It will serve us well in the hard times. "And after you have suffered a little while, the God of all grace, who has called you to His eternal glory in Christ, will Himself restore, establish and strengthen you."

I didn't know His wonderful and surprising plan for me until I had to learn, experience and age quite a bit, until He felt I was ready.

If you have had the time to read this, you're in for so much more life ahead of you! There is a grand purpose for you, for all of us!

We have been called to glory in Jesus Christ, who sustains us through it all, will restore us beyond our wildest dreams and will welcome us to our permanent home. Life is most certainly worth living. I'd say, "It's out of this world!"

Thanks, God!



