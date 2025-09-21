Rev. John Bressler - God gives us the gifts to serve each other, the world

My question, 'Who do you think you are, Paul? You're the most egotistical writer I have ever read.'

Okay, Paul, I apologize. I know that if we folks don't blow our own horn, who will? If we don't take up for ourselves, no one else will go to bat for us. Besides, we have worked very hard for what we have and have to work just as hard to keep it. Let me digress for a tad.

I have trouble fitting in, can't hold a conversation and am on the outside looking at the crowd. Allow me to be very specific. I feel that way about my church, sometimes.

There is a writer — I forget his name — who described the church as made up of concentric circles. The inner circle is made up of those members who are in the 'know.' The next circle is the group of people who are trying to get into the inner circle. The larger outside circle contains those who most likely won't stick around long enough to care one way or the other.

Growing up, I was very happy with my church. I can say 'my church' because it was comfortable, familiar, and I knew people and they knew me. We had our own little way of doing worship. We all prayed the same, hands shielding our eyes from the light, most of the men saying 'Amen' at the appropriate times — which I never could figure how that was done — and the women all went to the same hair stylist and I think the same dress shop. There also seemed to be two different kinds of people at different times. Before the service began, I heard folks telling jokes, laughing and not respecting what I thought was proper. I wondered if being a Christian meant one can have a face for God — on Sundays — and a face for the world the rest of the week. Back to Paul.

'Do not be conformed to the world, be transformed, so you can be what is good, acceptable and perfect.'

Maybe, it's about time we begin to re-examine the biblical understanding of God's people and their priorities. In simple terms, let's work with what we got.

Here's Paul's picture of a working church. 'We have many members and all the members do not have the same function. We have apostles, prophets, teachers, elders, deacons, singers, prayers, missionaries, seat warmers and a host of others just knowing that Jesus Christ called them here to listen. I believe that when we unite with the church of our Lord, we have a purpose. We ask, 'What can I do to help? How can I contribute?'

Here's an answer. See where it fits.

Really care for others, fight the problems of our society, hang on to the good things, love each other, don't get discouraged, let God's spirit shine in everything you do, keep hoping, contribute what you can, try to understand those who may not understand you, cry with those who are crying, work with those who don't come up to your standards and be fair.

What makes the church so great and will continue to make it great is the fact that we are so diverse.

When we worship together, we have a common bond. When we work together, we can tackle and accomplish tasks that seem impossible. This is our higher calling and our highest service. God calls us to serve the world and gives us the gifts to serve wonderfully!

Thanks, God!