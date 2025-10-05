Rev. John Bressler - Called by God as servants to humanity

You said it!

"We live in a world that feeds on failure, sorrow and lost hope."

Not only does it feed on these, it highlights them and then attempts to sell relief. Many men see themselves as frustrated heroes, and many women stare at the glass ceiling and wonder how to break through to success. There are dozens — if not hundreds — of TV shows that are supported by entire communities of people who knew that the breaks weren't in their favor and the winners had the God-given looks, smooth talking skills and rich cousins. The only option: to be passed over, ignored, frustrated and last in line.

Orin Clapp wrote a book, "The Collective Search for Identity." He writes that we are a nation of people with built-in failure because we have "exaggerated expectations."

We don't want merely a job, a home, family and look forward to a quiet retirement. We want to be the boss, live in an estate, be greatly admired and die with a fist full of cash. And then along comes that biblical guy, Paul, who wrote in his letter to the congregation in Corinth, "Don't be impressed by me or anyone else. Consider your call; not many of you are wise, powerful, of noble background... You can't claim your education, position or birthright."

The fact is that Paul could claim the right to brag. He had a unique religious experience, was very intelligent, studied under the brilliant Gamaliel, was a Roman citizen and his assertion to be an apostle and as important as one of the original 12. He could care less if people wanted to dress like him, talk like him and quote him. He wanted this congregation to be Christ-like, not Paul-like.

Let's check out the team that Jesus chose. No super stars there. Half his men were illiterate fishermen, one was a crook, another most likely an assassin. And he formed them into a team that would transform the world. None were like the town coward who became the gun slinger and most were not exceptional. At least not until Jesus Christ called them to action. "God chose what was low and despised."

The entire biblical account is full of narratives about men and women who were terribly average until He used them in exceptional ways. Moses did his best to talk God out of using him. God took Gideon, a farmer, and with 300 men wiped out an army of Midianites. God used Rahab, a prostitute, to enable Joshua to infiltrate Canaan.

Historically, there are thousands — let’s say millions — of people who would have died nameless to the world had they not been called by God.

Take a deep breath and hang on to these thoughts.

There would be no churches, no congregations, no theologians, no preachers, priests, nuns, choirs, and for heaven's sake, no pancakes with lots of butter and syrup after church service.

We cannot any longer say that we just don't have the ability to meet the world's problems.

We can stand in front of a crowd to give our Christian views on abortion, equal rights, fairness in governmental practices and racial injustice to give a few problems that must be solved.

When God's Son declared Himself to the world, He did not do it from a throne, wearing the ecclesiastical robe of a high priest, nor from His Davidic linage, not His miraculous birth. Not one word about this! Our Savior was a Servant. His boasting was that of a Servant, "I work for God Almighty."

Allow me to close with these thoughts. We do not lie! We do not attack. We do not allow others who may disagree with us to be harmed. We do not destroy! We do not use the laws to get our way.

We will feed the hungry, provide water for the thirsty, give shelter to the homeless, clothe the naked, heal the sick, visit the prisoners.

The Servant orders us to do this! Our reward? It'll be out of this world!

Thanks, God!



