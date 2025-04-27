Rev. John Bressler - Be the friend, the shepherd to all you meet

Now what? Easter is over, put away the Sunday-going-to-meeting duds, say goodbye to the relatives who ate up everything in the house, get ready for an afternoon nap and dreading Monday morning traffic; stock market woes, political excuses for a job not very well done and same-o same-o.

Wait now, John, what about those disciples? In the Gospel of John – especially in chapter 20, which I believe is what could be called the first conclusion – little is said about the disciples and their future and more importantly, the purpose of this work is very clear in verses 30-31. Now comes a new ending which gives us a powerful and well-written conclusion. Literary folks and stage folks would call chapter 21 an epilogue, which is presented to the audience to explain or answer some questions and add some insight. Old Shakespeare did this a lot. "For never was a story like this of Juliet and her Romeo."

Chapter 21 tells us that Simon Peter, Thomas, Nathanael and a few others were, most probably, sitting on a log or messing around with their old boat by the Sea of Tiberias (Galilee). These guys were fishermen by trade and since they didn't seem to be very motivated, they figured, "Not much going insofar as our being called to be missionaries, so what are we supposed to do?"

Simon Peter said, "I don't know about you guys, but I'm going fishing. Look! Here's our boat, oars, nets and there's the lake. Anybody interested?

"Simon, move out of the way. We're going, too!"

They fished all night and didn't catch squat. That is biblical slang.

These fishermen must have been close to shore, because some stranger called out, "Caught anything? No? Well, you're putting your nets out on the left side. If I were you, I'd toss those nets on the right side. Give it a try."

You folks who like to fish get the message. When you're using your favorite lure, bait or technique and not doing much more than catching a cold, you'll take advice from anyone. Right? How wide was their boat? Well, my info says about eight feet wide from port to starboard. The nets are tossed to starboard and catch so many fish, the men are overwhelmed! The stranger was quickly recognized. "It is the Lord Jesus!"

When they reached shore, Jesus said to them, "Come and have breakfast."

Remember what I wrote about last week? "Thou hast prepared a table before me..." Now comes the lesson.

"Simon, do you love Me more than fishing and eating?" Jesus used the word "agape" for love.

Simon replied, "Yes, Lord. You know that I love you." Simon used the word "filia" for love.

Jesus asks Simon a second time, "Do you love Me?" The word is agape.

Simon answers, "Yes, I love You." His word is filia.

Jesus asks a third time, "Simon do you love Me?"

This time, Jesus uses the word filia and Simon answers with the word filia. Now, some theologians believe that Jesus is allowing Simon to receive forgiveness for his having denied Jesus three times. Perhaps.

Bear with me. The Greeks were very precise with their language – unlike us – because there are four Greek words for love. While we may say, "I love you, my cat, my favorite ball team, and the list goes on. But we use the same word love without the preciseness. Agape translates as divine or unconditional love. Philia describes friendship, mutual respect, the love between friends. See the difference?

Jesus came to Simon, not as an unapproachable divine being, but as a close and caring friend. This, Simon could understand. Jesus said, "Simon, as a friend, I ask you to be a shepherd to My world. Feed the hungry, protect them and see to their every need."

This is the word for the days ahead. Be the friend, the shepherd, to everyone you meet.

