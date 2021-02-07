Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in December by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





Dec. 10

➤ 4and20 Bakers, 115 North Ennis Street, Sylvania

▲ Score: 99

Observed employee's personal drink not stored in designated employee area. Inspector: Laura Moore.

➤ Beaver House, 121 South Main Street

▲ Score: 98

Observed bowls stored not to protect food contact surfaces. Store bowls inverted to protect food-contact surfaces. Observed debris under equipment. Inspector: Kristen Smith.

➤ Bigma's Soul Food Restaurant, 673 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

▲ Score: 91

Observed debris in microwave. Clean food contact surface. Observed utensils stored in stagnant water. Observed grease build-up on vent hood filter. Inspector: LaRon Randall.

➤ Patterson's Station 67, 26 Independence Way

▲ Score: 77

Observed rotten tomatoes in walk-in cooler. Discard all rotten foods. Observed debris build-up on can opener blade. Clean food contact surface. Observed shredded cheese stored on counter with internal temperature of 59 degrees F. Corrected on-site; food discarded. All non-potentially-hazardous foods must be held at 41 degrees F or below. Paint on flooring has significant wear. Observed debris in microwaves and on food prep surfaces. Wipe down non-food contact surfaces to prevent debris accumulation. Inspector: Moore.

➤ Ralph's Diner, 3059 Northside Drive West

▲ Score: 96

Observed organic matter in ice machine. Inspector: Randall.





Dec. 11

➤ "The Corral" Concessions at Bulloch County Agricultural Complex, 44 Arena Boulevard

▲ Score: 96

Observed hand sink missing paper towels. Observed hand sink blocked with cloths. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Orient Express, 15 University Plaza

▲ Score: 94

Observed containers not labeled with common food name. Manager was informed and will be labeling containers as soon as possible. Keep scoops without handles up out of bulk storage containers. Observed foods stored in "thank you" bags. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Southern City Lounge, 25 West Main Street

▲ Score: 91

Observed boiled eggs stored on counter with internal temperature of 80 degrees F. All non-potentially-hazardous foods must be held at 41 degrees F or below. Observed shrimp and sausage under hot-holding lamp with internal temperature not reaching 135 degrees F. All non-potentially-hazardous foods must be hot-held at 135 degrees F or above. Inspector: Moore.

➤ Waffle House #910, 446 South Main Street

▲ Score: 90

Observed sausage gravy stored uncovered. Cover all foods when not in use. Observed milk in-use past best-by date. (Milk in reach-in with best-by date of 12/9 and milk in walk-in with best-by date of 12/10). Food discarded. Observed debris on kitchen floors, dry storage, walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer. Clean floors, walls and ceilings. Inspector: Smith.





Dec. 14

➤ 180 Fitness, 4 College Plaza

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Smith.

➤ Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 606 Fair Road

▲ Score: 91

Observed sausage temping at 125 degrees F; food discarded. All non-potentially-hazardous foods must temp at 135 degrees or higher if being hot-held. Inspector: Smith.

➤ The Gardens Of Southern Manor, 625 Gentilly Road

▲ Score: 95

Observed food debris on can opener blade. Clean food contact surface. Observed dirty microwave. Observed ceiling damage. Inspector: Randall.





Dec. 15

➤ Bulloch County Correctional Complex, 17257 Highway 301 North

▲ Score: 96

Observed build-up of food on can opener. Inspector: Randall.





Dec. 16

➤ Forest Heights Country Club, 3772 Country Club Road

▲ Score: 85

Observed organic matter on ice machine shield. Clean all food-contact surfaces. Do not use until cleaned. Observed foods -- with discard dates as follows: stuffing, 12/10; remy sauce, 12/3; bacon jam, 12/10 -- in use past 7-day discard date. Any non-potentially-hazardous prepared foods must be used within the 7-day discard date. Foods discarded. Observed ranch with best-by date of 6/21/20; food discarded. Observed debris in reach-in cooler. Observed debris throughout. Clean floors, walls, ceilings. Inspector: Smith.





Dec. 22

➤ John's Place, 4 West Altman Street

▲ Score: 96

Observed crust on can opener blade. Clean food contact surface. Inspector: Randall.





Dec. 29

➤ Larry's Giant Subs, 701 Piedmont Loop

▲ Score: 97

Observed salad dressing with best-by date of October 7, 2020. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Inspector: Smith.





Dec. 30

➤ Loc's Chicken & Waffles, 480 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 91

Observed bucket of cloths within hand sink. Hand sink only for hand-washing; corrected on-site. Observed sanitizer bucket with high concentration of chlorine 200 ppm; corrected on-site. Observed single-service articles used more than once for food storage. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Panera Bread, 810 Buckhead Drive

Score: 91

Observed food debris build-up in microwave. Observed foods in walk-in cooler past discard date. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Observed food debris on countertops; corrected on-site. Inspector: Randall.





Dec. 31

➤ The Boiling Shrimp, 12218 Highway 301 South

▲ Score: 89

Observed hand-washing sink missing paper towels. All hand-washing sinks must be supplied and accessible. Observed foods on hot-hold unit stored uncovered. Cover all foods when not in use. Observed substantial organic matter build-up in ice machine. Clean food contact surface. Observed food debris on can opener blade. Clean food contact surface. Observed clean dishes stored in empty sanitizer sink to dry. Food debris noted in bottom of sanitizer sink. Observed raw wood used in freezer and kitchen. Raw wood prohibited for use in food service. Observed debris accumulation on shelving and cart in kitchen. Clean non-food contact surfaces. Floor slippery throughout kitchen with water holding in some areas. Clean all floors, walls, ceilings and equipment to be free of debris, oil build-up and water. Inspector: Moore.





