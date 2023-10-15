Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in August by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





Sept. 26

➤ Bulloch County Senior Center, 235 Grenade Street ▲ Score: 99

Observed minor dust on vent hood filters. Inspector: Laura Robinson.

➤ McDonald's Archway, 810 Arch Way

▲ Score: 98

Observed debris on equipment and shelving throughout facility. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by: 09/29. Observed minor debris on floors and walls. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean and by methods that prevent contamination of food products. Correct by 09/29. Inspector: Quentin Smith.

➤ Southeast Bulloch High School, P.O. Box 68, Brooklet

▲ Score: 95

Observed expired yogurt cups stored in the walk-in cooler. Corrected on-site; discarded food items. Observed heavy ice buildup on the floors in the walk-in freezer. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean and by methods that prevent contamination of food products. Correct by 09/29. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Southeast Bulloch Middle School, 9124 Brooklet-Denmark Highway, Brooklet

▲ Score: 88

Observed potato salad cold-holding above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded items. Observed black-eyed peas hot-holding below 135 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge properly reheated to correct temperature. Observed expired yogurt stored in walk-in cooler. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded items. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Surchero’s Of Statesboro, 885 Arch Way

▲ Score: 90

Observed organic build-up inside ice machine. Clean often enough to prevent accumulations. Correct by 10/03. Observed excessive suds in all three compartments of ware-washing sink. Dishes are to be washed, then rinsed, then sanitized before air-drying. Observed food debris and accumulations inside walk-in cooler and reach-in coolers. Observed excessive debris on floors under fryers and grills and on lower shelves of equipment. Observed wet mops stored on floor. Must be stored off the floor to air dry. Correct by 10/03. Back door must not be propped open to prevent pest intrusion. Observed flies in the kitchen. Inspector: Aaron Jump.

➤ Wild Wing Cafe, 52 Aspen Heights Drive

▲ Score: 91

Observed dishwasher without proper sanitizer concentration or temperature. If using chemical sanitizer, do not use a temperature booster or it evaporates the sanitizer. Do not use dishwasher for sanitizing step until repaired and inspected by the health department. Correct by 09/27. Observed organic build-up inside ice machine chute. Clean often enough to prevent accumulations. Correct by 10/05. Observed live roach on wall in kitchen. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Wing Maxx, 127 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 95

Observed chemicals stored on shelf with and over food products. Corrected on-site; moved to appropriate location. Trash can in toilet room must have lid. Toilet tissue must be stocked. Vent hood filter panels and wall surrounding fryers need to be cleaned. Inspector: Jump.





Sept. 27

➤ Buffalo Wild Wings, 442 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 95

Observed build-up on baffle and chute/ceiling of ice machine. Clean often enough to prevent accumulations. Correct by 10/04. Observed condensation dripping in chicken walk-in cooler, pooling on floor thru door sill and into kitchen. Observed beverage dispenser leaking in front station. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Burger King @ TA, 2930 Highway 301 South, Register

▲ Score: 97

Observed minor dust on vent hood filters. Observed grease buildup in ovens and on equipment. Observed minor debris on floors underneath equipment. Observed personal electronic devices stored on rack with dishes. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ Cattails Cafe (Ogeechee Tech), 1 Joe Kennedy Boulevard

▲ Score: 92

Observed personal drinking cup without a lid and straw in the kitchen area. Observed organic matter on the inside of the ice machine Observed food debris on the blade of the can opener. Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.

➤ Sports Bar Grill & Lounge, 2390 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 85

Observed raw shell eggs and raw chicken placed next to ready-to-foods inside of the reach-in cooler. Observed a bag of salad mix opened and uncovered. Observed organic matter on the inside of the ice machine. All wood surfaces must be coated to be smooth and easily cleanable. Observed excessive debris build-up on and around cooking equipment and on the floors. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ William James Middle School, 18201 Highway 80 West

▲ Score: 98

Observed minor debris on the floors and around kitchen equipment. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Willow Pond Assisted Living, 4344 Country Club Road

▲ Score: 96

Observed ice machine dispenser with organic matter coating it. Use store-bought ice for residents until the ice machine is cleaned. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Zaxby's, 1605 Chandler Road

▲ Score: 98

Observed food debris on drawer coolers/handles under grill area. Observed food debris on floors in food prep area. Inspector: Jump.





Sept. 28

➤ It's Thyme, 2354 I.G. Lanier Road, Pembroke ▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Jump.

Longhorn Of Statesboro, 719 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 88

Observed buildup on soda nozzles of drink station. Corrected on-site; person in charge replaced nozzle with clean nozzle. Observed "clean" pans stored with heavy debris on them. Corrected on-site; person in charge sent pans to ware-washing area. Observed expired milk in reach-in cooler in bar area. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded item. Observed food debris and/or buildup inside and outside of equipment (reach in cooler, walk in freezer, and cooking equipment. CA: Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Correct by 10/01. Observed debris and/or dust on floors and order monitors in main cooking and front service prep areas. All physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean and by methods that prevent contamination of food products. Correct by 10/01. Observed employee drinks stored in food prep areas and surfaces. Corrected on-site; person in charge properly stored employee drinks in designated area. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Two Story Books And Coffehouse, 142 North Main Street

▲ Score: 100 (New)

Contingent upon proper compliance with Georgia food rules and approval from local municipalities. Inspector: Smith.





Oct. 4

➤ Cool Beanz Espresso Bar, 19 South Main Street

▲ Score: 90

Observed milk and half & half in front reach-in cooler with internal temperatures greater than 41 degrees F. Internal thermometer reads 50 degrees F. Discard non-potentially-hazardous foods. Repair/replace reach-in cooler. All cold-holding equipment must be held at 41 degrees F or below. Observed damaged paint on flooring in kitchen. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ Jersey Mike's Subs, 721 South Main Street

▲ Score: 94

Observed improper cooling of tomatoes with tightly wrapped covering in the walk-in unit. Keep loose lids or partial wrapping on foods that are in the cooling process until the foods reach a temp of 41 degrees F or below. Observed the prep top cooler with the lid not properly closing as designed. Keep all items in the prep top individually lidded until the lid of the prep top is fixed and sealed. Observed food build-up and debris on the floor of the walk-in cooler and water accumulation in the bottom of the deli meat case. Keep all areas of food prep sites and storage free of food accumulation and debris. Observed food build-up on the floor of the front food service area. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ New Tokyo Japanese Restaurant, 100 Brampton Avenue Suite 1A

▲ Score: 90

Observed food handler touching ready-to-eat salad with bare hands. Corrected on-site; food handler washed hands and put on gloves, and food was discarded. All employees must wash hands when putting on new gloves. Observed ice scoop stored on top of the ice machine without a container or stored away from contamination. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Starbucks At Georgia Southern, 1 Georgia Avenue/P.O. Box 8138

▲ Score: 94

Observed a carton of milk opened and uncovered in the front service reach-in cooler. Observed organic matter on the inside of the ice machine. Observed packaged single-service products on the floor of the dry storage area. Observed an ice build-up around the door of the walk-in freezer. The door isn't able to properly close from the ice build-up. Inspector: Konadu.





Oct. 5

➤ Azul Tex-Mex Express, 408 South Main Street

▲ Score: 91

Inspector: Jump.





Oct. 6

➤ Lucky Garden, 581 Northside Drive East Unit 111/112

▲ Score: 91

Observed rice, egg rolls and spring rolls sitting on cart with internal temperatures of 75 degrees F, 74 degrees F and 77 degrees F. Corrected on-site; out of temp foods discarded. Inspector: Jump.