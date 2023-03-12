Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in February by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





Feb. 9

➤ McDonald's, 611 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 99

Observed single-use cups stored directly on the floor. All items must be stored 6 inches off the floor. Inspector: Aaron Jump.

➤ William James Elks Lodge #1346, 335 James Street

▲ Score: 100 (New)

Inspector: Quentin Smith.

➤ Your Pie, 701 Piedmont Loop

▲ Score: 86

Observed dishwasher with 0 ppm sanitizer. Do not use dishwasher until operating as designed; use 3-compartment sink until repaired; corrected on-site. Observed multiple potentially-hazardous foods with internal temperature above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; potentially-hazardous foods discarded. After walk-in cooler is repaired, call health department to inspect cooler. Corrected on-site. Observed in-use utensils stored with handles in contact with food. Observed single-use containers used as scoops. Scoops must be handled, stored protected from contamination and stored with handles not in contact with food product. Inspector: Jump.





Feb. 10

➤ Lakeside Dining Commons, Forest At Cedarwood Drive

▲ Score: 98

Observed food stains and debris in bottom of reach-in warmer. Observed food debris on bottoms of ovens. Observed grease on floors in fryer area. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.





Feb. 13

➤ Burger King #14614, 602 Fair Road

▲ Score: 93

Observed personal drink without lid and straw stored near food items. Observed food debris on bottoms of reach-in coolers/freezers. Observed buildup, grease and dirt on floors behind equipment. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ The Gardens Of Southern Manor, 625 Gentilly Road

▲ Score: 78

Observed severely dented cans in dry goods area. Observed mold buildup inside ice machine. Clean ice machine often enough to keep clean. Observed food debris on can opener blade. Observed potentially-hazardous food (eggs) not held at 41 degrees F or below. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 131 Tormenta Way

▲ Score: 100 (New)

Inspector: Smith.





Feb. 14

➤ Blue Mile Catering, 454 South Main Street

▲ Score: 100 (New)

Inspector: Smith.





Feb. 16

➤ Dunkin Donuts, 147 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 99

Observed flour dust on lower racks in prep area. Inspector: Laura Robinson.

➤ Orchid Asian Restaurant, 1525 Fair Road Suite 103

▲ Score: 91

Observed no hand soap at sink in cooking area near sushi station. Corrected on-site, person in charge refilled soap dispenser. Each hand-washing sink or group of two adjacent hand-washing sinks shall be provided with a supply of hand cleaning liquid, powder or bar soap. Corrected on-site. Observed handle scoop of cooked rice stored in food item. Corrected on-site; person in charge properly stored scoop. Observed scoop for food items with no handle; using single-use container. During pauses in food preparation or dispensing, food preparation and dispensing utensils shall be stored in the food with their handles above the top of the food and the container. Correct by 02/19. Observed food debris covering outside of cooking equipment shelving units above prep stations. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 02/19. Observed employee items stored next to food items that were being prepped and stored. Designate areas for employee activity, located to prevent contamination of food, equipment, utensils, linens and single-service articles. Correct By: 02/19. Observed multiple light bulbs out under vent hoods in kitchen. The light intensity shall be adequate in food prep, storage and service areas. Correct by 02/19. Inspector: Smith.





Feb. 17

➤ A-Town Wings, 450 South Main Street

▲ Score: 91

Food employee was observed not drinking from a single-service beverage cup with a secure lid and straw that is to be handled to prevent contamination of the employee's hands, the container, exposed food, clean equipment, utensils and linens, unwrapped single-service and single-use articles; corrected on-site. Observed chicken placed in prep top cooler to cool. Instructed manager to move chicken to walk-in cooler in shallow container and leave uncovered until internal temperature of 41 degrees F or below is reached to serve; corrected on-site. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Chow Time, 408 Northside Drive East Suite 8

▲ Score: 88

Observed foods stored uncovered in kitchen. Cover all foods when not in use. Observed ice used as exterior coolant for shrimp. Observed scoops stored with handle in contact with foods. Observed grease buildup on grill. Observed debris and rust on shelving. Observed gap on top and sides of back door. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ Little Caesars #358, 331 Henry Boulevard

▲ Score: 91

Observed uncovered pizzas and breadsticks stored on pizza racks with no overhead protection. Corrected on-site; person in charge provided overhead protection to food items. Store the food to protect from overhead contamination; corrected on-site.

Observed food debris covering shelves/racks used for clean dishes. Observed food debris on outside of prep table, weigh station and pizza oven. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 02/20. Observed heavy debris/buildup along the lower part of the walls in main kitchen. All physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair.

The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean and by methods that prevent contamination of food products. Correct by 02/20. Inspector: Smith.





Feb. 21

➤ Popeye’s Chicken & Biscuits, 526 Fair Road

▲ Score: 95

Observed uncovered butter in kitchen area. Observed floor in disrepair in walk-in freezer. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Rolling Monkey, 715 Northside Drive East Suite 174

▲ Score: 97

Observed personal food items stored near other food items. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ The Tasty Crave, 200 Lanier Drive Suite 3

▲ Score: 91

Observed shredded cheese and sliced cheese cold-holding above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded items. Time/temperature control for safety, food shall be maintained at 41 degrees F (5°C); corrected on-site. Inspector: Smith.