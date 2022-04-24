Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in March by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





March 7

➤ Krystal, 781 Brannen Road

▲ Score: 94

Restrain hair. Clean shelves. Repair leak under hand sink. Inspector: Brad Wiggins.

➤ Surchero's Of Statesboro, 885 Arch Way

▲ Score: 92

Clean ice machine. Restrain hair. Keep cups in plastic sleeves. Inspector: Wiggins.





March 8

➤ Fazoli's, 244 Henry Boulevard

▲ Score: 95

Observed uncovered uncooked pizza in kitchen. All foods must be covered to protect from contamination. Observed dirty dishes in the prep sink. Observed excessively greasy kitchen floors. Employees' aprons must not be stored on racks with clean dishes. Inspector: Aaron Jump.

➤ New Tokyo Japanese Restaurant, 100 Brampton Avenue Suite 1A

▲ Score: 95

Store raw meats below other items in cooler. Defrost freezer. Observed food debris and buildup on shelves/counters. Inspector: Wiggins.

➤ Scratch Made Catering, 888 Seaborn Proctor Road

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: LaRon Randall.

➤ Southeast Bulloch Middle School, 9124 Brooklet-Denmark Highway, Brooklet

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Laura Robinson.

➤ Sugar Magnolia Bakery & Cafe, 106 Savannah Ave. Suite C

▲ Score: 90

Observed can of paint stored in kitchen under hand sink. All hazardous chemicals must be stored in designated area. Observed par-cooked bacon stored in prep top cooler next to lettuce. Observed milk stored in walk-in cooler missing lid. Observed dirty wiping cloths stored on counters-. Observed excessive debris in reach-in coolers/prep coolers. Observed excessive debris on floors, walls and equipment. Clean floors, walls, ceilings and equipment. Observed grease buildup on vent hood covers. Clean covers routinely to prevent buildup of grease/dust. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ The Daily Grind, 124 Savannah Avenue Suite 1E

▲ Score: 96

Observed chicken cooling in fridge at 53 degrees F with a lid on. Also brewed coffees cooling in a dessert cooler which brought up the cooler temp to 54 degrees F. Advised to cool coffees to room temp before placing in cooler, uncovered until they reach 41 degrees F. Equipment may not be adequate for cooling large batches; be sure to check internal thermometers. Chicken should be uncovered until it reaches 41 degrees F. Observed wet mop stored in bucket. Mops must be hung to dry. Inspector: Jump.





March 9

➤ Arby's, 622 Fair Road

▲ Score: 95

Observed organic build-up inside ice machine. Have machine cleaned and sanitized often enough to keep clean. Observed excessive food debris build-up on scale. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned and sanitized between uses and at least every four hours. Observed food debris on floor in cooler and floors need to be mopped in the kitchen. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Boro Nutrition, 17 Coach Lee Hill Boulevard

▲ Score: 96

Bathroom self-closure broken. Fix and seal all ceiling tiles in storage room. No animals allowed in prep area. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Bulloch Academy, 873 Westside Road

▲ Score: 97

Hand/arm jewelry observed. Inspector: Wiggins.

➤ Chicken Salad Chick, 715 Northside Drive East Suite 2

▲ Score: 100

No violations at time of inspection. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Cool Beanz Espresso Bar, 19 South Main Street

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Randall.

➤ Pizza Hut #34717, 860 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 92

Observed mechanical dishwasher not reaching 180 degrees F. Discontinue use until repaired or replaced. Scoop handle in contact with food. Observed debris on floors, counters, walk-in freezer. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Statesboro High School, 10 Lester Road

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Wiggins.

➤ Wing Maxx, 127 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 82

Observed uncovered food items. Observed chicken wings not cooled properly. Observed reach-in cooler without internal thermometer. Observed food debris and buildup on floors. Observed food debris and buildup on walls. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.

Reinspection score: 98 (March 18)

Observed buildup on floors in rear. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Your Pie, 701 Piedmont Loop

▲ Score: 73

Observed moldy food items in walk-in cooler. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Observed food debris on can opener blade. Observed potentially-hazardous food items not held at 41 degrees F or below. Observed food debris and food items piled in bottoms of reach-in coolers. Observed food debris and food items on shelves and tables throughout kitchen. Observed trash and boxes piled in kitchen area. Observed floors covered with food, food debris and build up. Inspector: Thomas.

Reinspection score: 90 (March 18)

Observed food handler slicing onions on filthy cutting board. Observed dirt and food debris on shelves under dishwasher. Inspector: Thomas.





March 10

➤ Bourbon Grill & More, 10 Statesboro Mall

▲ Score: 99

Clean floors, walls and ceilings. Inspector: Randall.

➤ D.P. Dough, 1550 Chandler Road Suite A

▲ Score: 90

Hand sink missing soap. Hand sink blocked with equipment. Cooling mac n' cheese covered with lid with no room for heat to escape. Food items stored on floors in walk-in freezer. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Orchid Asian Restaurant, 1525 Fair Road Suite 103

▲ Score: 90

Observed blanched, chilled stir-fry vegetables not held at 41 degrees F or lower. Advised to keep refrigerated until cooking and to reheat to 165 degrees F or higher. Observed cooked and chilled chicken not held at 41 degrees F or lower. Advised to discard out of temp chicken and not to pull out more than will be cooked. Must be reheated to 165 degrees F or higher. Observed greasy buildup on floors, walls and shelves. Clean often enough to keep them clean. Inspector: Jump.





March 14

➤ Burger King #14614, 602 Fair Road

▲ Score: 94

Observed uncovered foods in walk-in freezer. All foods must be covered when not in use. Observed broken tiles under fryers. Observed food debris on floors in freezer and throughout cooking area. Observed grease buildup under and behind fryers and vent hoods. Inspector:

➤ Chipotle Mexican Grill, 170 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 99

Observed food debris on floors. Inspector: Randall.





March 15

➤ El Jalapeno, 711 South Main Street

▲ Score: 90

Observed food debris buildup on meat slicer and potato/tomato slicer. All food contact surfaces must be washed/rinsed/sanitized between use and at least every four hours during use. Observed scoop handles in contact with spices, rice and ice behind bar. Scoops must have handle and be stored without the handle in contact with food and in a place to protect from contamination. Observed food stored in shopping bag in walk-in cooler. Observed about three inches of liquid at bottom of reach-in cooler. Clean floors and shelves around soda/drink machines. Observed both front and back exterior doors in kitchen open. Keep doors closed to prevent vermin entry.

Inspector: Jump.





March 16

➤ Subway SV Trading Company, 8700 Highway 67 Brooklet

▲ Score: 95

Observed hand-washing sink blocked by equipment. Loose vents in walk-in cooler. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Wendy's, 500 Fair Road

▲ Score: 95

Observed uncovered bacon in kitchen area. Observed food debris at the bottoms of reach-in coolers/freezers. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Zaxby's, 502 Fair Road

▲ Score: 83

Observed food handler entering kitchen from changing tasks and put on gloves without washing hands. Observed personal drink stored on food contact surface. Observed coolers without internal thermometers. Observed food items, grease and buildup on floors. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Daylight Donuts, 455 South Main Street

▲ Score: 92

Observed food uncovered on counters and in freezer. Observed buildup and food debris in ovens. Observed flour and buildup on floors throughout kitchen. Observed dirt and buildup on fans. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Julia P. Bryant Elementary School, 766 Williams Road

▲ Score: 98

Observed cutting boards deeply grooved and worn. Observed food debris/stains at bottom of reach-in warmer. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Sonic At Buckhead, 880 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 96

All surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable (floors). Observed food debris on floors. Observed floors torn, worn and in severe disrepair. Inspector: Thomas.