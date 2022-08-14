Restaurant inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in July and August by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





July 15

➤ 180 Fitness, 4 College Plaza

▲ Score: 98

Single-use items must be stored at least six inches above floor. Mops must be hung to air-dry. Inspector: Aaron Jump.

➤ Buffalo Wild Wings, 442 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 96

Observed wiping cloths not stored un between uses. Scoop handle in contact with food. Inspector: LaRon Randall.

➤ Coconut Thai Cuisine, 7 College Plaza

▲ Score: 83

Dishwasher not sanitizing. Use 3-compartment sink to sanitize until dishwasher is repaired. Observed several potentially-hazardous foods not held at 41 degrees F or below. Advised to discard any out- of-temp foods that have been held over two hours. Observed food debris accumulated inside reach-in coolers, especially freezers. Observed rodent activity as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Waffle House #910, 446 South Main Street

▲ Score: 84

Observed black organic build-up inside ice machine. Wash/rinse/sanitize with frequency to prevent build-up. Observed potentially-hazardous food items not held at 41 degrees F or below. Discard out-of-temp foods and do not use cold well until repaired. Need dishwasher-safe min/max thermometer, or temp stickers to check temperature of dish machine. Inspector: Jump.





July 18

➤ Checkers, 81 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 96

Observed unrestrained hair. Cover drinks in kitchen. Inspector: Brad Wiggins.

July 20

➤ Orchid Asian Restaurant, 1525 Fair Road Suite 103

▲ Score: 78

Two hand sinks missing paper towels. Hand sinks must be used only for hand-washing, directly accessible at all times and be stocked with soap and towels. Observed dishwasher with no sanitizer. Person in charge says they can't get sanitizer. Do not use dishwasher until chlorine sanitizer measures 50 ppm. Use 3-compartment sink until dishwasher works properly. Clean the dishwasher and drain boards. Observed sushi not holding at 41 degrees F or below. Sushi has been out of main cooler less than two hours; move to cooler that is operating correctly. Have sushi cooler repaired or replaced. Do not use it until it is holding correct temp. Observed thawing shrimp at 63 degrees F. Thawing must either be done under refrigeration or under cold running water and temperature held below 41 degrees F. Thermometers must be in each cooling unit, to include reach-in coolers, sushi cooler, drawers, refrigerators, walk-in cooler and freezer. Call to have dishwasher and sushi fridge inspected. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Panera Bread, 810 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 90

Observed toppings in small containers stored on bar with missing lid. Cover all foods when not in use. Observed milk in small reach-in cooler behind register with expiration date of July 13th. Corrected on-site: food discarded. Observed sauce in squirt bottle stored in well missing common food name label. Observed recent inspection report placed on wall behind promotional signage, not in clear view near entrance. Observed debris in microwaves. Observed debris on exterior of equipment doors and handles. Observed debris in bottom of reach-in coolers. Observed minor debris on floors. Inspector: Laura Robinson.





July 25

➤ Eagle Creek Brewing Company, 106 Savannah Avenue

▲ Score: 77

Dish machine must sanitize. Clean drink nozzles in bar. Food must be cooled to 70 degrees F within two hours and to 41 degrees F within four hours. Do not put hot covered food into cooler. Corrected on-site: manager putting on ice bath and will monitor temperature. Store toxic materials/cleaners away from food. Hair restraints required. Keep ice scoop handle out of ice. Keep cups in plastic sleeves. Store utensils handle-up in containers. Repaint floors and walls where needed. Clean floor. Inspector: Wiggins.

Reinspection score: 97 (Aug. 1)

Replace worn utensils. Repaint floors and walls where needed. Inspector: Wiggins.





July 28

➤ Sugar Magnolia Coffeehouse, 100 Brampton Avenue Suite 1J

▲ Score: 99

Mops must be hung to air-dry. Inspector: Jump.





Aug. 2

➤ Jimmy John Subs, 100 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 89

No certified food safety manager (CFSM) certification for the facility. Facility given 15 days to complete approved CFSM course and e-mail certificate to inspector. Observed hand-washing sink missing paper towels for hand-drying; corrected on-site. Observed prep sink used as sanitizer sink for ware-washing. Observed debris on walk-in cooler floor. Inspector: Robinson.

Aug. 3

➤ Wendy's, 600 East Northside Drive

▲ Score: 90

Employees' personal drinks must have lid and straw. Hand-washing sinks must be stocked with soap and towels, be directly accessible and only be used for hand-washing. Observed sink missing towels. Observed water pitcher in hand-washing sink. Dishwasher needs servicing. While the hopper had sanitizer pellets in it, no sanitizer was detectible with test strips. Further, the temperature alarm was going off for low wash temp. Use 3-compartment sink to wash/rinse/sanitize until dishwasher is operating as designed. Clean inside and outside of reach-in coolers with frequency that prevents accumulation of debris. Inspector: Jump.





Aug. 4

➤ Cracker Barrel, 216 Henry Boulevard

▲ Score: 83

Observed food build-up on slicer. Keep all potentially-hazardous foods in the cooler. Corrected on-site: food discarded. Repair freezer floor. Inspector: Wiggins.

➤ Longhorn of Statesboro, 719 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 97

Clean inside and outside of coolers, including handles. Clean floors/walls/ceilings. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Orient Express, 15 University Plaza

▲ Score: 91

Cover all foods. Do not store personal drinks in the cooler. Clean freezer bottom and grill. Clean and repaint shelves in dry storage. Clean or replace dirty containers. Clean and repair floors and walls. Inspector: Wiggins.

➤ Sugar Magnolia Bakery & Cafe, 106 Savannah Avenue Suite C

▲ Score: 99

Observed ice scoop stored on top of ice machine. Must be protected from contamination in a clean container or may be stored in ice if handle is prevented from being in contact with ice. Inspector: Jump.

Aug. 5

➤ McDonald's Archway, 810 Arch Way

▲ Score: 95

Observed multiple food service employees not wearing hair restraints and/or beard guards. Observed wet wiping cloth stored under prep line in contact with food containers/paper. Observed debris and/or holding water in reach-in coolers on prep line. Observed debris on cooler seals. Observed minor debris on walk-in cooler floor. Observed personal drink stored in reach-in cooler. Inspector: Robinson.





Aug. 10

Dairy Queen, 2191 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 93

Observed black organic build-up inside ice machine. Advised to wash/rinse/sanitize with frequency that prevents build-up. Observed food debris/build-up in bottom of coolers and on cooler door gaskets. Mops must be hung to air-dry, not left inside mop buckets. Inspector: Jump.



