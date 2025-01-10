Report: Statesboro Food Bank supplied 950K meals to area residents in 2024

The Statesboro Food Bank served 950,000 meals to 11,500 families and 42,000 individuals in 2024.

The agency made the announcement this week in a release from Jasmine Hines, its director of marketing and public relations.

The Food Bank’s new home on Miller St. off Northside Drive West opened in July and the number of meals served jumped from 258,000 in the January to June period while at the Morgan Way facility to 691,000 meals served at the new facility from July through December.

Food insecurity remains a significant challenge throughout Georgia. According to Feeding America, 13.1% of Georgians have difficulty accessing their next meal, with children being disproportionately affected—18.4% of Georgia's children live in homes that are food insecure.

“Our vision has always been about more than meals,” said Executive Director, Sheila Stewart-Leach. “It’s about creating a productive, healthier, hunger-free community. With our new facility, we are building the capacity to serve hundreds of families every day of the week and ensuring that no one in our region goes hungry.”

The Food Bank has a significant impact on families throughout the region. One mother said.

“With rising prices, it’s been difficult to make ends meet. The Food Bank has been an enormous help in feeding my family when we needed it most.”

Another client, recovering from a disabling accident, shared, “It’s truly a blessing. I don’t know what I would have done without this support.”

These stories are not unique and reflect the real need of real people in the community, Hines wrote in the release.

As Phase II construction begins at the new facility at 506 Miller Street, Hines said the Food Bank is poised to address the growing demand for hunger relief and nutritional education. Beyond meal distribution,

the facility will include classrooms, a commercial kitchen, a dining hall, emergency equipment and fruit and veggie gardens.

“Our new facility is helping us redefine what a food bank can be, and even with these incredible numbers, we know we’ve only scratched the surface of what we’re capable of achieving,”

Stewart-Leach said. “This milestone is a testament to what’s possible when a community comes together to help our most vulnerable.”



