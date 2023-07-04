Rep. Allen now accepting military academy applications

Congressman Rick Allen (GA-12) announced today that his office is now accepting United States Military Service Academy applications for the class of 2028.



To be considered for an appointment to a service academy, an applicant must meet the eligibility requirements and be nominated by an authorized person, including a member of the United States House of Representatives or the United States Senate.

To be eligible, you must be 17 years of age as of July 1, in the year of admission to a service academy. You must not have passed your 23rd birthday. You must be a United States citizen, unmarried, not pregnant, and have no legal obligation to support children or other dependents.

Those interested in applying for a nomination to a service academy through Congressman Allen's office must reside in the 12th Congressional District of Georgia. The 12th District includes Bulloch Screven, Candler, Evans, Jenkins, parts of Effingham County and 14 other are counties.

Completed application packets must be received in the Allen’s Augusta office by Oct. 13 at 5 p.m.

"It is a privilege and honor of mine to be able to nominate a limited number of dedicated young people to attend four of the five United States Service Academies,” Allen said. “I am constantly impressed by the individuals who call Georgia-12 home that have a passion and enthusiasm to serve our great country in the military. I look forward to reviewing the applications for the class of 2028 and I'd like to thank all applicants for their interest in defending the freedoms and liberties we all hold dear."

To download an application, go to Allen’s website – allen.house.gov – and go to Military Academy Nominations under the Services tab.



