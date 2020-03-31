Renasant names Josh McCook to Statesboro Advisory Board

Renasant Bank recently named Joshua Leonard McCook, PharmD, RPh, to the Statesboro advisory board.

Josh McCook is a pharmacist with McCook’s Pharmacy, which was opened in 2005 by his father and mother, Len and Janie McCook, in Statesboro.

“Josh shares a deep commitment to the growth and progress of the Statesboro market,” said Carolyn Ethridge, Statesboro Market President. “We are proud to welcome Josh to our board, and we look forward to benefiting from his support within the community.”

McCook completed undergraduate studies at Georgia Southern University and graduated from South University School of Pharmacy. He is affiliated with the Georgia Pharmacy Association, and is considered a leader in his respective profession.

McCook is married to Charlie Deal McCook, an attorney at Taulbee, Rushing, Snipes, Marsh and Hodgin, LLC. She is a graduate of Georgia Southern University and Georgia State University College of Law. McCook is a member of First Baptist Church of Statesboro and enjoys fishing, hunting and golfing in his spare time.

McCook will join other advisory board members, including, Brant Lane, Tim Durden, Dr. Scott Bohlke, Frank Franklin, Rachel Edwards and Wade Hodges. These advisory board members are from various business backgrounds throughout the Statesboro community, and have served as a source of information, expertise and business development within the community.

“I am honored to have these local business and community leaders working to help us to continue our success in the Statesboro market,” Ethridge said.



