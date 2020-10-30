rel.-Church Calendar1031 2020

Church Calendar announcements may be submitted to the Herald by mail, ATTENTION:

Sunday

ONLINE SERVICE for Statesboro New Covenant Church will be conducted Sunday at 10 a.m. via the church’s web page at sncconline.com.

ONLINE SERVICE for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro will be conducted Sunday beginning at 10:30 a.m. with Paula Cole Jones, a Washington, D.C.-based consultant and elder in Black Lives UU, as speaker. Topic: “Dialogue on Race: Insights from Black UU Women.” Teresa Winn will be worship leader. For more information on how to join the online service visit www.UUStatesboro.org.

SERVICE will be held Sunday at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 11 a.m. and may also be viewed via the church’s YouTube channel.

Upcoming Events

FALL RAFFLE for ABATE (American Bikers Active Towards Education) District 11 of Georgia is being held. Prizes include a 65-inch TV, outdoor gas griddle, a 32-inch TV, pressure washer, a ladies’ tool bag with tools and a portable air pump. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased from ABATE members. Drawing will be held Nov. 7. All proceeds will benefit the MRF Convention in Atlanta. Hosted by ABATE of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. For more information call Junkyard at (912) 441-7586.

ONLINE SERVICE for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro will be conducted Nov. 8 beginning at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Jane Page as worship leader. Topic: “Election Reflection.” For more information on how to join the online service visit www.UUStatesboro.org.

Ongoing Events

IN-PERSON Service will be held every second and fourth Sundays at Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday school and at 10:30 a.m. with the morning worship. The live service may also be viewed via Facebook Live every Sunday.