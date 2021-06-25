rel.-Church Calendar0626 2021

Church Calendar announcements may be submitted to the Herald by mail, ATTENTION:

Sunday

ONLINE SERVICE for Statesboro New Covenant Church will be conducted Sunday at 10 a.m. via the church’s web page at sncconline.com.

SERVICE will be held Sunday at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 10 a.m. with Sunday school followed by the regular worship service at 11 a.m. The service may also be viewed via the church’s YouTube channel.

2ND PASTOR’S Anniversary for Rev. James Howard will be held Sunday at Historical First African Baptist Church, Bobby Donaldson Avenue, beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Shun Newson as guest speaker.

USHERS’ ANNIVERSARY will be held Sunday at Brannen Chapel United Methodist Church, Elm Street, beginning at 1 p.m. with Rev. Craig R. Tremble as guest speaker. Theme: “A Doorkeeper in the House of My God, Psalm 84:10.”

Ongoing Events

IN-PERSON Services for Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, will be held each second and fourth Sundays beginning at 10:30 a.m. and may be viewed via the church’s Facebook page. First and third Sunday services begin at 10:30 a.m. and may be viewed via the church’s Facebook page.

CHILDREN’S CHURCH will be held on Sundays, 11:15 a.m.–noon, at Clito Baptist Church. For ages 4 years–6th grade. There will be Bible stories, songs and crafts.

BOYS TO Men Mentoring Sessions are held every fourth Saturday at The City of David Worship Assembly Inc., Institute Street, beginning at 8 a.m. Breakfast will be served. Transportation provided. Social-distancing will be practiced. For more information call Bro. Mitchell at (912) 486-3210.