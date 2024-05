Sunday ANNUAL MEMORIAL Day Potluck Picnic for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro will be held Sunday at the home of Rev. Jane Page beginning at 10:45 a.m. The congregation will walk the labyrinth as a Memorial Day ritual. Someone will be at the church at 10:30 a.m. to direct visitors to the location. Bring a covered dish and/or beverages to share. There will not be an online service.