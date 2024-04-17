rel.-Church Calendar0418 2024

Sunday HYBRID SERVICE (in-person and online) for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro will be conducted Sunday at 10:30 a.m. In, “Understanding Islam,” John Parcels, a retired philosophy teacher and UU friend, will share basic precepts of Islam. For information about the in-person service, please review the COVID guidelines. Or, if you prefer, the online service will be offered at https://uuma.zoom.us/j/5915836890. For more information and/or how to access the Zoom Room visit www.uustatesboro.org.