rel.-Church Calendar0307 2020

Church Calendar announcements may be submitted to the Herald by mail, ATTENTION:

CHURCH CALENDAR OF ANNOUNCEMENTS, by phone (764-9031) or hand-delivered to the office. Because the length of our church calendar is determined by the amount of space available, not every item submitted will appear. Your item may start out at the bottom, but will move to the top as the date of the event nears. Items in the church calendar are printed free of charge. Sometimes we may not be able to publish your announcement as specified. If your announcement must be printed on specific days or worded in a specific way, it needs to be run as a paid advertisement.

Items submitted for ongoing events will run two weeks and may be resubmitted every three months.

Saturday

GARAGE SALE will be held Saturday, 7 a.m.–1 p.m., at The Grace Center, Joyce Street.

Sunday

SERVICE will be held Sunday at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro, Cypress Lake Road, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Topic: “The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street.” Religious education classes for children and youth held concurrent with the service. For more information visit www.uustatesboro.org.

Upcoming Events

131ST CHURCH Anniversary will be held March 9–11&15 at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, Bulloch Street, beginning at 7:30 p.m. each week night with a different speaker. Sunday’s service begins at 11:30 a.m.

SPRING REVIVAL will be held March 10–12 at Kelsey Chapel Baptist Church, Hiltonia Road, Millen, beginning at 7:30 p.m. each night with a different speaker.

GOD TALKS will meet March 14 at 10 a.m. at Statesboro New Covenant Church, Gentilly Road, with Brenda Shumate, registered nurse at Statesboro High School, as speaker. Use side entrance.

MASSIVE PRAYER for the Youth will be held March 14 at The Grace Center, Joyce Street, beginning at noon. Several activities planned. Lunch will be served. For ages 5–18.

SERVICE will be held March 15 at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro, Cypress Lake Road, beginning at 10:30 a.m. with Dr. Leon Spencer as speaker. Topic: “Finding Our Way Home – Would Your Harbor Me?” Religious education classes for children and youth held concurrent with the service. For more information visit www.uustatesboro.org.

25TH PASTOR’S Anniversary for Dr. Alexander Smith Jr. will be held March 15 at Elm Street Church of God, Elm Street, beginning at 11 a.m. with Rev. Carolyn Boles as guest messenger.