rel.-Church Calendar0229 2020

Church Calendar announcements may be submitted to the Herald by mail, ATTENTION:

CHURCH CALENDAR OF ANNOUNCEMENTS, by phone (764-9031) or hand-delivered to the office. Because the length of our church calendar is determined by the amount of space available, not every item submitted will appear. Your item may start out at the bottom, but will move to the top as the date of the event nears. Items in the church calendar are printed free of charge. Sometimes we may not be able to publish your announcement as specified. If your announcement must be printed on specific days or worded in a specific way, it needs to be run as a paid advertisement.

Items submitted for ongoing events will run two weeks and may be resubmitted every three months.

Saturday

2ND PASTOR’S Anniversary for Pastor Perry L. Cooper Sr. will be held Saturday at Dixon Branch Missionary Baptist Church, Scarboro Highway/Highway 17, Rocky Ford, beginning at 4 p.m. with Pastor Raphele Smith and Summer Hill Missionary Baptist Church as guests.

RETIREMENT APPRECIATION for Rev. Bennie Brinson and Social Hall Dedication will be held Saturday at Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 4 p.m.

BLACK HISTORY Program will be held Saturday at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 6 p.m.

Sunday

SERVICE will be held Sunday at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro, Cypress Lake Road, beginning at 10:30 a.m. with Dr. Beth Butterfield as speaker. Topic: “Dr. Seuss, Existentialism and the Good Life.” Religious education classes for children and youth held concurrent with the service. For more information visit www.uustatesboro.org.

2ND PASTOR’S Appreciation Service for Rev. Arthur L. Kelley Sr. will be held Sunday at Thomas Grove Missionary Baptist Church, East Olliff Street, beginning at 3 p.m. with Rev. Timotheus B. Mincey as guest pastor. Theme: “A Good Pastor in Tough Times.”

Upcoming Events

THREE-NIGHT Revival will be held March 2–4 at Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Highway 24 East, beginning at 7:30 p.m. each night with a different speaker.

ANNUAL REVIVAL will be held March 2–6 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Youngblood Road, beginning at 7:30 p.m. each night with Rev. Clary Dishmond of Waynesboro as guest speaker.

ANNUAL SPRING Youth Revival will be held March 2–6 at Little Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Railroad Street, Brooklet, beginning at 7:30 p.m. each night with Pastor Brock Taylor as guest speaker.

SERVICE will be held March 8 at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro, Cypress Lake Road, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Topic: “The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street.” Religious education classes for children and youth held concurrent with the service. For more information visit www.uustatesboro.org.

SPRING REVIVAL will be held March 10–12 at Kelsey Chapel Baptist Church, Hiltonia Road, Millen, beginning at 7:30 p.m. each night with a different speaker.