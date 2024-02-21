rel.-Church Calendar0222 2024

Church Calendar announcements may be submitted to the Herald by mail, ATTENTION:

Sunday

BLACK HISTORY Program will be held Sunday at Little Bethel Baptist Church, Railroad Street, Brooklet, beginning at 10 a.m.

IN-PERSON Services will be held Sunday at Statesboro New Covenant Church beginning at 10 a.m. The services may also be viewed via the church’s web page at sncconline.com.

SERVICE will be held Sunday at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 10 a.m. with Sunday school followed by Praise & Worship and the regular worship service. The service may also be viewed via the church’s YouTube channel and via Facebook.

HYBRID SERVICE (in-person and online) for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro will be conducted Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Jane Page will continue her series on lessons from banned books in, “Lessons from ‘The Color Purple’ by Alice Walker.” will be facilitated by Rev. Jane Page and Randy Blasch, intern minister. For information about the in-person service, please review the COVID guidelines. Or, if you prefer, the online service will be offered at https://uuma.zoom.us/j/5915836890. For more information and/or how to access the Zoom Room visit www.uustatesboro.org.

GRIEF/SHARE Grief Support Group Session will continue Sunday, 4–5:30 p.m., in the Administrative Building of CrossRoads Community Church, Highway 80 East. Registration fee is $20 and includes a workbook. For more information call (912) 764-4539 or email diane@mycrcc.com.

Upcoming Events

IN-PERSON Services will be held March 3 at Statesboro New Covenant Church beginning at 10 a.m. The services may also be viewed via the church’s web page at sncconline.com.

SERVICE will be held March 3 at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 10 a.m. with Sunday school followed by Praise & Worship and the regular worship service. The service may also be viewed via the church’s YouTube channel.

OUTDOOR OPEN House will be held March 9, 1–4 p.m., at Merrywood Baptist Church, Highway 80 East. There will be a cookout with free food, games, an Egg Hunt and music. Follow the church in Facebook for event updates.

Ongoing Events

SPECIAL PRAYER is held every Sunday at Spirit Filled Baptist Church, Packinghouse Road, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Sunday school begins at 8 a.m. followed by the worship service at 9:30 a.m.

SWEET HOUR Prayer is held every Wednesday at Spirit Filled Baptist Church, Packinghouse Road, beginning at noon.

BIBLE STUDY & Youth Bible is held every Thursday at Spirit Filled Baptist Church, Packinghouse Road, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

SERVICES are held each Sunday at Rocky Ford Baptist Church, Main Street, Rocky Ford, beginning at 10 a.m. with Sunday school and at 11 a.m. with morning worship. A Sunday Evening Service begins at 4:30 p.m. and a Children/Youth Program is held on Wednesdays, 6–7:30 p.m. For more information visit www.rockyfordbaptist.com or the church’s Facebook page.

OPEN PRAYER will be held on Mondays at Holy Zion Holiness Church, Solomon Circle, beginning at 6 p.m. Clothing and shoes will be given away by the Missionary Department and BreakThrough Ministry.

CHILDREN’S CHURCH is held each third Sunday at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 11 a.m.

SERVICE is held each second and third Sunday at Harmony Baptist Church, Harmony Church Road, beginning at 10 a.m. with Sunday school and at 11:15 a.m. with the worship service.

BIBLE STUDY is held each first and third Saturday at Harmony Baptist Church, Harmony Church Road, beginning at 10 a.m.

CARE CLOSET Ministry is open the first Thursday of every month, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Location: 203 Filbert Street, Sylvania. Items available include baby items, maternity clothes, food bags and more. For more information call (912) 541-5832.

GRIEF & Bereavement Committee will meet every second and third Saturday at Thomas Grove Baptist Church, East Olliff Street, beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call Rev. Norris Stevens at (912) 515-1216 or Mary Washington at (912) 687-5799.

MISSION MINISTRY meets every Wednesday at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Bulloch Street, beginning at 10 a.m.

MORNING SERVICE is held each Sunday (except fifth Sundays) at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Bulloch Street, beginning at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m. (except fifth Sundays).

SERVICES are held each Sunday at Statesboro United Pentecostal Church, Old Register Way, beginning at 10 a.m. and at 6 p.m. Bible Study is held each Wednesday beginning at 7:30 p.m.

YOUTH SUNDAY will be held each first Sunday at Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday school. The worship service begins at 10:30 a.m.

TRADITIONAL SUNDAY Service will be held each second Sunday at Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday school. The worship service begins at 10:30 a.m.

EARLY SERVICE will be held each third Sunday at Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 8:30 a.m. with the worship service. Brunch will be served.

SERVICE with Communion will be held each fourth Sunday at Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday school. The worship service will follow at 10:30 a.m.