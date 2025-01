Upcoming Events MEN’S CONFERENCE, “Fully Restored,” will be held Jan. 17–18 at New Covenant Church, Gentilly Road. Hours: Friday, 5:30–9:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. –7 p.m. Activities include worship, guest speakers, break-out sessions and man games. Cost is $70/man, $110 for a father/son duo. For more information or to register for the conference (encouraged) visit the church’s website at newcov.online.