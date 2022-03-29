Regina Barrett named Employee of Month at EGRMC

East Georgia Regional Medical Center has named Regina Barrett, retail and catering manager for the Nutrition Department, its Employee of the Month for February.

Barrett began her career in health care at East Georgia Regional Medical Center for more than 24 years and is a native of Statesboro.

Barrett was nominated by several co-workers for her constant dedication, great attitude and amazing sense of ownership in the nutrition department and to her colleagues and the hospital.

Barrett is described as, "pleasant, dependable and just awesome. She shows pride in her work by delivering her best to the special events we hold at EGRMC. Staff at EGRMC are always at ease when she is in charge of putting her special touch on event planning and execution.

"Her calming spirit and can-do attitude is why she is so deserving of this award. She is a jewel.”