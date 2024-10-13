Reeling in a lot of fun at Youth Fishing Tournament

Children ages 5–15 came out Oct. 5 to have fun and cast their lines at the 2024 Gary Oglesby Memorial Youth Fishing Tournament.

CC Collins, 8, attempts to haul in her catch of the day, grandfather Robert Collins, during the 2024 Gary Oglesby Memorial Youth Fishing Tournament at Mill Creek Regional Park on Saturday, Oct. 5. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Sponsored by the Bulloch Bass Club and the Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Dept., the free event was held at Mill Creek Pond, inside Mill Creek Regional Park.

Jayce Ware, 5, front, gives his attention for a few minutes while fishing with grandfather Antonio Mikell before heading off to play with friends during the 2024 Gary Oglesby Memorial Youth Fishing Tournament. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



In addition to catching a few fish, a free lunch of hot dogs, chips and drinks was provided to each child at the tournament.

David Dowdell gives grandson Isaac Gilbreth, 5, some pointers during the tournament. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



A also, a tournament weigh-in determined first, second and third place trophies and and rod/reel prizes.

Briley Williams, 12, of Oliver works to free his lure which got snagged on one of the limbs left near the shoreline courtesy of Hurricane Helene. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Youth who caught tagged fish marked for the 2024 tournament received a $50 cash prize. And any fish caught tagged from previous years earned a $10 cash prize.

Also, there were drawings for bicycles and every child registered received a prize.

Jasper Ballard, 9, of Brooklet reels in another panfish while as dad Jeremy looks on. After slow-going early on, the Ballards switched to fishing with crickets and started filling their stringer. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

