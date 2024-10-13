Reeling in a lot of fun at Youth Fishing Tournament

Children ages 5–15 came out Oct. 5 to have fun and cast their lines at the 2024 Gary Oglesby Memorial Youth Fishing Tournament.
Sponsored by the Bulloch Bass Club and the Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Dept., the free event was held at Mill Creek Pond, inside Mill Creek Regional Park.
In addition to catching a few fish, a free lunch of hot dogs, chips and drinks was provided to each child at the tournament.
A also, a tournament weigh-in determined first, second and third place trophies and and rod/reel prizes.
Youth who caught tagged fish marked for the 2024 tournament received a $50 cash prize. And any fish caught tagged from previous years earned a $10 cash prize.
Also, there were drawings for bicycles and every child registered received a prize.