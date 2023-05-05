Realiza to speak at OTC graduation

Ogeechee Technical College alumnus and 2022 Distinguished Alumni winner Bryan Realiza will be the commencement speaker at OTC’s 2023 Spring graduation ceremony set for 7 p.m. May 11 inside Hanner Fieldhouse.



Associates degrees, diplomas, technical certificates of credit and Georgia High School Equivalency diplomas will be awarded at the annual ceremony. About 850 students are eligible to graduate.

Originally from the Philippines, Realiza is the Centers of Excellence Accreditation Manager at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

“We are excited to have Bryan Realiza as our 2023 Ogeechee Tech commencement keynote speaker,” said Christy Rikard, assistant vice president for Student Affairs. “As an alumnus of OTC and now the Centers of Excellence Accreditation Manager at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, Bryan has experiences that will allow him to connect to our graduates in a unique way and inspire them to become successful in their chosen field.”

Realiza currently is pursuing his Ph.D. in Healthcare Administration and obtained his Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Georgia Southern University in 2009. He obtained a Master of Business Administration in Healthcare Administration from South University in 2013 and he is a 2012 graduate of Ogeechee Tech’s Cardiac Ultrasound Echocardiography program. Realiza is secretary of the Echocardiography Program’s Advisory Board.

In his position as the Centers of Excellence Accreditation Manager at EGRMC, Realiza has helped the hospital earn Chest Pain Center Accreditation through the American College of Cardiology, as well as a Primary Stroke Center Certification and GOLD PLUS Stroke Center designation.

Outside of the hospital, Realiza volunteers for local charities, including serving as the current Board Chair for the Statesboro YMCA. He has volunteered his time at Safe Haven, as a choreographer and professional dancer for “Dancing with the Statesboro Stars.”