Because of cumulative storm damage, part of Country Club Road has become Bulloch County's latest paved road segment to be closed awaiting repairs. For some drivers approaching Statesboro from the southwest, this requires a new detour from their detour from Cypress Lake Road. After several inches of rain fell in one night and day two weeks ago, the county closed Country Club Road beginning May 12 in the section that passes Hood Pond.
Rain damage closes part of Country Club Road; repairs may take a year
Like a detour of the detour off Cypress Lake
