Public forum set for downtown master plan on Oct. 25

The City of Statesboro is preparing a master plan to chart a course for the future of Downtown Statesboro and the Blue Mile. The plan will look at ways to attract new businesses and residents, make it easier to walk and find a parking space, encourage appropriate new development, improve greenspaces and create a true gathering place for the heart of the community.

A draft master plan has been prepared, but community input is needed before it can be finalized. The draft master plan will be presented on Monday, Oct. 25, at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Statesboro First United Methodist Church located at 101 South Main Street.

The presentation will summarize input received from the public so far, and showcase some exciting ideas for the future of downtown, including new housing, green space, a boutique hotel, entertainment venues and other amenities.

Attendees will be invited to share their comments on the draft plan.

Planning and design consultant firm TSW was hired by the City of Statesboro to facilitate the process, which also will update zoning regulations for Downtown Statesboro.

The process will last about a year and include multiple opportunities for community input. To learn more, visit www.downtownstatesboromasterplan.com.

Questions may be directed to:

Woody Giles, community & campus planner for TSW – bwgiles@tsw-design.com, (470) 751-2520

Kathy Field, director of Planning & Development/City of Statesboro – kathy.field@statesboroga.gov, (912) 764-0630.