PSC approves Georgia Power rate freeze

ATLANTA — State energy regulators Tuesday unanimously approved Georgia Power's plan to freeze customer rates for the next three years. Under an agreement the Atlanta-based utility and the Georgia Public Service Commission's Public Interest Advocacy Staff reached in May, Georgia Power will not seek to raise base rates until 2028 at the earliest. However, the agreement excludes "reasonable and prudent" costs the utility has incurred from storm damage mostly from Hurricane Helene, a major sticking point with environmental groups that opposed the plan.