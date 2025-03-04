By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Protest in support of immigrants and their safety draws about 50 participants
Not just Young Democrats, but new Migrant Support Group involved
Immigration protest
Bulloch County resident Tony Orozco waves two flags pinned together in honor of his heritage and to show support as the Young Democrats of Bulloch County host a demonstration on the grounds of the Bulloch County Courthouse to protest the immigration policies of the federal government under the new administration on Saturday, March 1. Orozco, born in Sun Valley, Calif., and the son of Mexican immigrants who are now American citizens, has been a resident of Georgia for 24 years. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)
Around 50 people gathered on the Bulloch County Courthouse south lawn Saturday to protest for the human rights of immigrants and in support of those experiencing fear and uncertainty because of the Trump administration’s threats and actions. It was the second of a series of Saturday protests regarding various aspects of the new administration’s policies. The Young Democrats of Bulloch County is one organizing group, but the Saturday, March 1, demonstration also involved volunteers from the recently formed Migrant Support Group of Bulloch County.
