Protest in support of immigrants and their safety draws about 50 participants

Around 50 people gathered on the Bulloch County Courthouse south lawn Saturday to protest for the human rights of immigrants and in support of those experiencing fear and uncertainty because of the Trump administration’s threats and actions. It was the second of a series of Saturday protests regarding various aspects of the new administration’s policies. The Young Democrats of Bulloch County is one organizing group, but the Saturday, March 1, demonstration also involved volunteers from the recently formed Migrant Support Group of Bulloch County.