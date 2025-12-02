Probe leads to multiple arrests for child exploitation offenses

United States Attorney Meg Heap announced recently that after a multi-agency investigation, four individuals from the Emanuel County area were arrested and charged with various offenses against children, including sex trafficking of a child, the production of child sexual abuse images, and enticement of a minor.

After an investigation that included the FBI, the GBI, the District Attorney's Office for the Middle Judicial Circuit of Georgia, the Emanuel County Sheriff's Office, the Candler County Sheriff's Office and the Swainsboro Police Department, the complaints named the following area defendants:

➤ Jhirmichael Williams, 34, charged with sex trafficking of a minor and production of child pornography.

➤ Bryon Willis, 53, charged with sex trafficking and attempted sex trafficking of a minor, enticement and attempted enticement of a minor, and possession of child pornography.

➤ Samantha Reese, 35, charged with the production of child pornography, and aiding and abetting.

➤ Samantha Bradford, 30, charged with the production and attempted production of child pornography, and aiding and abetting.

"This investigation is a great example of multi-agency cooperation leading to the identification and arrest of those who sexually exploit children and to ensuring no continued harm came to their victims," said U.S. Attorney Heap. "We will continue to partner with our federal, state, and local counterparts to ensure perpetrators are identified and children saved from further unspeakable sexual acts."

"When MJC DA Fitzner and I were briefed by our staff, we realized this investigation would span several jurisdictions," said Emanuel County Sheriff Jeffrey L. Brewer. "Southern District of Georgia U.S. Attorney Meg Heap and the FBI were contacted. They immediately responded with all their resources, uncovered a tremendous amount of evidence, and arrested four individuals quickly. I appreciate their willingness to respond and their speed in resolving this case.

"These are horrendous acts against innocent children who have absolutely no control over their circumstances. These acts carry a lifetime of devastating consequences for these children. There will be no tolerance for this."

The investigation is ongoing. The FBI urges anyone with information about the case, or similar activities, to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI.