‘President’s Own’ Marine Band to perform at GS for 250th celebration

As the nation prepares to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence, the National Endowment for the Arts has awarded 33 grants ranging from $10,000 to $20,000 to support public-facing arts projects featuring performances and educational programming with U.S. military bands.

One of the grants was awarded to the Georgia Southern University Research and Service Foundation to support a performance featuring "The President's Own" United States Marine Band in recognition of Freedom 250. The United States Marine Band will present a public concert for the community and a clinic for Georgia Southern University students.

More details about the concert will be released.

Chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts Mary Anne Carter said, "As we approach America's 250th anniversary, the National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support projects that celebrate the enduring legacy of U.S. military bands. These awards recognize the vital role military bands have played throughout American history — from the nation's earliest days to the present — as powerful symbols of national identity, bringing music to public life and honoring service through a wide range of musical styles and traditions."

The projects will take place in communities nationwide in the lead-up to and during this historic milestone and include a wide range of activities, such as free public concerts, community performances, educational residencies, and large-scale civic events featuring military bands from the Army, Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, National Guard and Reserve components.

In addition to the concert in Statesboro, some of the projects include:

Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will present a free public jazz concert in Washington Square by the Veteran Jazz Quintet, composed of U.S. military veteran jazz musicians from the Philadelphia region. The event highlights 250 years of American civic and jazz traditions and includes a guided walking tour on Philadelphia's musical history.

Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation in Des Moines, Iowa, will present a free outdoor concert by the 34th Army Band of the Iowa National Guard featuring patriotic, classical, and popular American music. The program includes educational activities for children and contextual commentary on the music.

Intrepid Museum Foundation in New York, New York, will present a large-scale series of performances featuring the United States Marine Band and U.S. Coast Guard Band, as part of the Sail4th 250 celebration. Events include concert presentations, ceremonial welcome performances for visiting service members, and pop-up ensemble performances.