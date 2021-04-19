Portal man faces multiple sex crime charges

A Portal man faces multiple charges involving crimes against a child under 16, including aggravated child molestation and rape.

Bulloch County Sheriff Noel Brown said in a release Monday that an investigation over the past few weeks resulted in the arrest Friday of Lamonte Santel Youmans.

“Lead by Investigator Pre Cone, multiple interviews of victims and witnesses, along with forensic evidence gathered from examinations, criminal charges were filed against Mr. Youmans,” Brown said.

Youmans, 35, is charged with aggravated child molestation, incest, rape, sexual battery against a child under 16 years of age, enticing a child for indecent purposes, statutory rape and cruelty to children in the first degree.

Other charges are pending and Youmans is being held at the Bulloch County Jail with no bond, pending further court proceedings.

“The investigation into this case is ongoing and therefore any further details of the case will not be disclosed at this time,” Brown said.

Brown described the investigation as “fluid” with further interviews and the collection of other evidence continuing.

Anyone with knowledge or information about the case is asked to contact Investigator Pre Cone at (912) 764-1703.

Anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse or has knowledge of any such incident is advised to contact The Teal House, Statesboro Regional Sexual Assault and Child Advocacy Center, located at 209 South College Street, Statesboro, GA 30458. The phone number is (912) 489-6060. The 24 Hour Crisis Line at 1-866-489-2225; or online at www.srsac.org.