Port of Savannah reports record-breaking April

ATLANTA — The Port of Savannah set a record for containerized cargo last month, while the Georgia Ports Authority reported its third busiest month ever.

Savannah’s Garden City Terminal handled 495,782 twenty-foot equivalent container units (TEUs) in April, a record for the month, the ports authority reported Tuesday. The terminal now handles nearly one out of every nine loaded containers crossing the nation’s docks.

Meanwhile, the ports authority’s containerized trade increased 6.2% last month compared to April of last year. The growth is related in part to retailers replenishing depleted inventories and making early orders to ensure product availability. For the first 10 months of fiscal 2022, the ports authority has handled 4.75 million TEUs, up 8% year over year.

“Our long-running program of infrastructure expansion, coupled with the authority’s ability as an owner-operator to speed up the schedule of development, has allowed the Port of Savannah to adapt to heightened container volumes,” authority board Chairman Joel Wooten said Tuesday. “On-terminal and inland capacity improvements enable cargo to flow across our docks without congestion.”

Savannah was recently ranked the top U.S. container port by loaded export volume, handling 1.38 million TEUs in calendar year 2021.