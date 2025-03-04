By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Port of Savannah fastest growing on East, Gulf coasts
Container cargo sees 12.5% increase in 2024
Port of Savannah
In this photo provided by the Georgia Ports Authority, a vessel is loaded with containers by several ship to shore cranes at the Port of Savannah Garden City Terminal. Savannah was the fastest growing container port on the U.S. East and Gulf coasts in 2024. (Photo courtesy Georgia Ports Authority)
The Port of Savannah handled nearly 5.6 million 20-foot equivalent units of containerized cargo last year, a 12.5% increase that made Savannah the fastest growing container port on the U.S. East and Gulf coasts. “Savannah is clearly the gateway port for the U.S. Southeast,” Griff Lynch, president and CEO of the Georgia Ports Authority, told an audience of more than 1,700 coastal business and elected leaders during the annual State of the Port luncheon. “We see this pattern only continuing to accelerate.”
