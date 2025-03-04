Port of Savannah fastest growing on East, Gulf coasts

The Port of Savannah handled nearly 5.6 million 20-foot equivalent units of containerized cargo last year, a 12.5% increase that made Savannah the fastest growing container port on the U.S. East and Gulf coasts. “Savannah is clearly the gateway port for the U.S. Southeast,” Griff Lynch, president and CEO of the Georgia Ports Authority, told an audience of more than 1,700 coastal business and elected leaders during the annual State of the Port luncheon. “We see this pattern only continuing to accelerate.”