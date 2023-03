The musical based on the film featuring the music of Abba will be presented in the Statesboro High School Auditorium on Friday and Saturday, March 24-25 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 26 at 3 p.m. Tickets are available at https://gofan.co/app/school/GA11899

Sophie, portrayed by Nhi Dao, center right, spends some time with potential dads Bill (Benny Stansell), left, Harry (Branden Howard), seated, and Sam (Ryan Wolfe) as they sing "Our Last Summer" during a scene from Statesboro High's production of Mamma Mia. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff