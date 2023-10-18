Popeyes, Dunkin’ to build second restaurants in Boro

Shroff’s new restaurants will be located right next to a seven-acre tract where several restaurants and other businesses are currently being built. The development by Branchwater Statesboro LLC will include restaurants Texas Roadhouse, Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Que and Five Guys, a Mattress Warehouse and an AutoZone auto parts store, which would be the second AutoZone in Statesboro.

Propps said Branchwater purchased the tract in March from previous owner Bel-Air Estates Inc. for $4,347,288, or more than $620,000 an acre.

Propps said he anticipates the Highway 80 East corridor where Branchwater and Shroff are developing their projects to become even more valuable as the southern Bulloch County population grows with the coming of the Hyundai EV Metaplant and planned support industries.

“The housing market sales are way off primarily due to higher interest rates, so people are hanging onto their current low-interest loans and not moving,” Propps said. “But on the commercial side, investors are hearing about this little place called Statesboro, and there is a lot of interest based on the growth we know is on the horizon.”

Shroff, 63, has a long history as a restaurant owner in Statesboro. He came to the United States in 1981 and graduated from Georgia Southern. Shroff purchased his first restaurant — the Sub Station II in 1987, which was owned by his uncle. Shortly after, he acquired the Baskin Robbins franchise on Fair Road and operated both businesses until selling the Sub Station II in 1993.

After Dunkin’ Donuts purchased Baskin Robbins in 1994, Shroff was offered the option of creating a combo store, which is still operating as a Dunkin’ and Baskin Robbins combo on Fair Road. Since 1994, in addition to Dunkin’, Shroff has owned Popeye’s, Wild Wing Cafe and Larry’s Giant Subs. Larry’s Subs is now owned and operated by his son-in-law Ron Flott.

Also, Shroff is owner or part-owner in several other restaurant franchises around Georgia.

Propps said no timetable has been set for when the new Dunkin’ and Popeyes will be open.