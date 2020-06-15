Police: Teen shooting likely not random

The fatal shooting of a teenage girl Sunday likely was not a random act, but police say it is too early in the investigation to be sure.

“There is no evidence to indicate it was a random act,” said Statesboro police Capt. Jared Akins. At this time, officers do not believe there is a danger to the public from random shooters.

Detectives have questioned several witnesses and “persons of interest” in the early morning homicide of Haley Hutcheson, the 17-year-old Reidsville teen who was shot while riding in a vehicle on Veteran’s Memorial Parkway around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

Hutcheson was with a group of friends from Evans County when someone fired shots, suspected to have come from another vehicle, on the bypass just south of the Brannen Street intersection. She was taken by the other occupants of the vehicle to East Georgia Regional Medical Center just before 1 a.m. Sunday, where she was pronounced dead a short time later. Crime scene specialists spent the early morning hours processing that stretch of roadway for physical evidence, police said.

Akins said Hutcheson’s grandfather, with whom she lived in Reidsville, and other family members are expected to attend a press conference Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Statesboro Police Department, 25 W. Grady St.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Travis Kreun at (912) 764-9911.

