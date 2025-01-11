Police Report - 11/1/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Jaimie Sherrod Bostic, 52, Vidalia – Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.

Samuel William Brock, 19, Valdosta – Reckless driving.

Kendrick Lendell Davis, 19, Jacksonville, Fla. – Operating vehicle with altered suspension, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than one oz., affixing materials that reduce light transmission through windshield or windows.

Frances Louise Groover, 55, Brooklet – Criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.

Logan Jesse Knowles, 18, Savannah – Expired registration, reckless driving, headlight requirements, tag lights required, mirror requirements, motorcycle no proof of insurance, driving without a license/misdemeanor, wrong class of license, driving without a license.

Nicole Patten, 48, Bloomingdale – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Anthony Nijel Thomas, 27, Rocky Ford – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, terroristic threats and acts, DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions, simple battery.

Christopeher Edward Thomas, 32, Statesboro – Four counts theft by taking/misdemeanor, theft by taking/felony, child dupport lockup order, parole violation, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.

Adonis Grant Davis, 25, Sylvania – Battery, disorderly conduct, cruelty to children third degree allow child ti witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.

Statesboro Police Department

Rakwon Addison Baggs, 25, Ludowici – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Evan Randall Barnett, 19, Statesboro – Theft by shoplifting, possessing, purchasing alcohol under 21.

Ricardo Shaquille Crawford, 32, Statesboro –Wanted by Cartersville Police Department.

Chrystal Nicole Deloach, 30, Lyons – False statements or writings; conceal facts or fraudulent documents from government.

Hunter Heath Hayes, 24, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Terry Lavon Huff, 48, Statesboro Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, VGCSA less than one oz.

Keristen Makayla Johnson, 20, Thomson – Criminal trespass damage to property.

Wolfgang Orion Johnston, 32, Toccoa – Disorderly conduct.

Keeshawn Qurondia Love, 22, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.

Jose Herman Pirela Pulido, 22, Savannah – Driving without a valid license, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Bobby Lee Waters, 35, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, violation of license restrictions.

Cyoune Jami Cone, 28, Claxton – Wanted person from Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office.

Raufel Dequan Dunn, 35, Statesboro – Wanted out of Richmond County.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Kyle Wesley Murray, 37, Statesboro – Failure to maintain lane, DUI less safe drugs.

Kiana Monique Smith, 35, Hepzibah – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Alex Lamont Grant, 23, Metter – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, DUI less safe drugs.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Nevan Graham Armstrong, 19, Newnan – Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, public drunkenness, underage possession of alcohol.

Christina Alexis Plant, 19, Rincon – Terroristic threats and acts, harassing communications.

Amari Jordan Williams, 22, Statesboro – Driving unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle, DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more.

Larell Demario Brown, 35, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/felony, financial transaction card fraud, bench warrant/misdemeanor, theft of lost or mislaid property/misdemeanor.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(October 20-26)

Rural county intake — Nine adult dogs and two puppies; 11 kittens.

City of Statesboro — Two adult dogs; three adult cats.

Adopted — 17 adult dogs and two puppies; one adult cat and 11 kittens.

Rescued — 10 adult dogs; five adult cats and one kitten.

Reclaimed — One adult dog.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — One adult cat.

Fees collected — $1,590.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Tuesday; five calls Wednesday; one call Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 26 calls Tuesday; 22 calls Wednesday; 23 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday; one call Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Tuesday; three calls Wednesday; one call Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday; five calls Thursday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Three calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday; four calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 20 calls Tuesday; 42 calls Wednesday; 37 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 23 calls Tuesday; 36 calls Wednesday; 24 calls Thursday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday; two calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday; six calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, two fire calls and 21 medical calls Tuesday; four accident calls, one rescue call and 26 medical calls Wednesday; three accidents calls, one coroner call and 39 medical calls.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and six medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and eight medical calls Wednesday; one accident call and nine medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Six medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and three medical calls Wednesday; two medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 23 calls Tuesday; 29 calls Wednesday; 26 calls Thursday.

Air Transports – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday; one call Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – Three calls Tuesday.

Jenkins County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Thursday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – Nine calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday; 11 calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy