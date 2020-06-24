Police report, 6/25/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Tabytha Fell Bailey, 44, East Jones Avenue – aggravated assault.

▲ Alicia Maria Martinez – felony theft by taking, 2nd degree criminal damage to property, making false statements and writings.

▲ Neiman Turrell Mincey, 20, Cone Homes – possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.

▲ Deshawn Xavier Williams, 21,Carriage Lane – false imprisonment; battery’ 1st degree felony burglary; theft by taking; 3rd-degree cruelty to children; obstruction; felony probation violation.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Dahlante Raheem Stevenson, 23, Dry Branch Village – speeding; fleeing/attempt to elude; suspended license; open container; reckless driving; obstruction;’ DUI/refused test; giving false information; possession/sale, manufacture or distribution of marijuana; possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a crime.,

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Anson Gary Anderson,31, Raymond Street – DUI/less safe, speeding, seatbelt violation, failure to maintain lane.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – A deputy responded to a theft by taking and suspicious incident call.

In a separate call, someone reported a felony theft. Reports did not list items taken.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ EASY STREET – A woman found a four wheeler parked in her back yard and did not know who owned it.

▲ NORTH MAIN STREET – A woman said someone struck her front door several times with a hammer, damaging it.

▲ ASPEN HEIGHTS – Warrants were taken for a person charged with simple assault, but due to COVID-19 restrictions they were not taken to jail.

▲ BLUE RIDGE DRIVE – Someone reported harassing communications.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued five traffic citations and five traffic warning and assisted one motorist Tuesday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 19 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – four calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – two calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – five calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – two calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – eight calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 30 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – two calls.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 40 calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call.

▲ Georgia Power – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatch – two calls.

▲ AT&T – one call.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center – one call.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – one accident call, one coroner call, one rescue casll, 22 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – four medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – no calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon