Police report, 6/16/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Richard William Rappa, 55, McCall Boulevard — pointing or aiming a gun at another, disorderly conduct.

▲ Robbie Wright, 18, Magnolia Avenue, Savannah — DUI/less safe/drugs, failure to obey traffic control device.

▲ Don Wallace Byrd, 54, West Grady Street — pedestrian under the influence.

▲ Joshua Slater Riner, 26, Highway 192, Midville — felony probation violation.

▲ Corey Mason Toole, 21, Longleaf Drive, Leesburg — DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Ryan Nicholas Vonherbulis, 27, Hibiscus Avenue, Savannah — disorderly conduct, public intoxication.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Tyrel Zachariah Brown, 24, Brampton Avenue — four counts of financial transaction card fraud, wanted person.

▲ Luke Harry Conley, 18, Milton Glisson Road — obstruction.

▲ Dominick Joaquin Dudley, 30, Lauderdale Lakes, Fla. — criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Torey Michael Rozier, 34, NW Terrace, Miami. Fla. — battery.

▲ Madison Ann Mazrek, 22, Parrish Lane, Albany — simple battery.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Jessica Louise Williamson, 36, Stillwater Drive — DUI/less safe.

▲ Josie Virginia Smith, 25, South Wynn Road, Brooklet — speeding, DUI/less safe/drugs; open container; purchase, sale, manufacturing or distribution of marijuana; possession of a schedule I controlled substance; possession/use of a drug-related object.

▲ Ronald Scott Corbett, 42, Broad Street —DUI/less safe, failure to signal turn or lane change.

▲ Jared Ezekiel Crisp, 20, Old Alabama Road, McDonald, Tenn. — no insurance, passing in a no-passing zone, DUI/less safe, seatbelt violation, speeding, reckless driving, fleeing/attempt to elude.

▲ Axavier Kantrell Harris, 33, Mills Run Drive, Savannah — failure to maintain lane, DUI/less safe.

▲ Isaiah Matthew Jackson, 29, Highway 46 — DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Craig Lance Braziel, 32, Meridy Road, Metter — holding a wireless device while driving, DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Tanizsha Capri Jackson, 18, Pamela Way — failure to yield/left turn, expired registration, suspended license, DUI/less safe/drugs, improper turn lane use.

▲ Winfield John Lee, 27, South Edgewood Drive — DUI, seat belt violation.

▲ Branden Tomaris Monroe, 35, Farmdale Road, Sylvania — DUI/less safe.

▲ Haley Alexis Venable, 25, South Wynn Road, Brooklet — possession of a schedule I controlled substance; possession/use of a drug-related object; purchase, sale, manufacturing or distribution of marijuana.

▲ Nathaniel James Bolton, 37, Franklin Road — DUI, seat belt violation, expired registration.

▲ Joseph Mark Johns, 47, Daniel W. Johns Road — DUI/less safe/drugs.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ HARVEY DRIVE — A woman said a man hit her in the face several times.

▲ WHISPERING PINES BOULEVARD — Officers responded to what turned out to be a verbal dispute.

▲ PIZZA HUT/SOUTH MAIN — A manager found marijuana in a box rack behind the business and turned it over to police.

▲ EAST MAIN STREET — A man served with a criminal trespass warning returned to the location and was arrested.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER — A man was cited for trying to shoplift $294 in goods.

Another person escaped with radio or electronics, pet items and other goods.

In a third call, a person tried to leave without paying for $100 worth of items but fled before police arrived.

▲ WILTON DRIVE — A woman said someone threatened her and her kids in efforts to intimidate them.

▲ SOUTH COLLEGE STREET — Two people were engaged in a pushing and shoving match.

▲ NORTH COLLEGE STREET — A person was arrested after striking a man in the face.

▲ FAIR ROAD — Someone reported harassing communications.

▲ WOODLAND DRIVE — Officers responded to a report of shots fired, but no suspect or evidence was found.

▲ NASSAU DRIVE — A woman was arrested after fighting with her roommate.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ LANDINGS PARKWAY — Deputies responded to a reported burglary.

▲ BONNETTE ROAD — A man said someone broke into a vacant house and stole a washer, dryer and air conditioner.

▲ OLD THORN POND ROAD — A man reported the theft of an air compressor and a Waterbug boat with motor.

▲ COURTNEY WAY — A man reported the theft of a handgun.

▲ McCALL ROAD/JOHNSON RUN — Deputies arrested a man who reportedly pointed a gun at another person.

▲ RALPH HENDRIX ROAD — A man reported a utility trailer stolen from his yard.

▲ AIR EVAC/HIGHWAY 67 — A man making threatening comments was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ From Friday through Monday, officers issued 10 traffic citations and 18 traffic warnings and assisted one motorist.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — two calls Friday, three calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 20 calls Friday, 18 calls Saturday, 26 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — eight calls Friday, five calls Saturday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — one call Friday, one call Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — four calls Friday, five calls Saturday, eight calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — 10 calls Friday, three calls Saturday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — five calls Friday, six calls Saturday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — one call Friday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 32 calls Friday, 32 calls Saturday, 35 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — two calls Friday, three calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — five calls Friday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — two calls Saturday.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue — one call Friday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — one call Friday, two calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 45 calls Friday, 53 calls Saturday, 29 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — two calls Saturday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — one call Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — one call Friday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — one call Friday, one call Saturday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — two calls Friday, two calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Screven County 911 — one call Friday, one call Sunday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — one call Friday, one call Saturday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — three calls Saturday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Department of Transportation — one call Friday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 — one call Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Camellia Health/Claxton — two calls Sunday,

▲ Union County 911 — one call Saturday.

▲ Elizabethtown, N.J. — one call Saturday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center Labor & Delivery — one call Sunday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Friday — two accident calls, 24 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Saturday — two accident calls, one fire call, 22 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Sunday — one accident call, one rescue call, 16 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Friday — five medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Saturday — six medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Sunday — three medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Friday — two accident calls, two medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Saturday — three medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Sunday — four medical calls.

— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon