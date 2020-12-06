Police report, 6/12/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Taylor Austin Driggers, 27, High Cotton Drive – DUI/less safe, speeding, open container.

▲ Brandon Casey Whatley, 23, Ogeechee Road, Sylvania – DUI/less safe/drugs; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession/use of drug related objects; brake lights violation.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ BREAM ROAD – A woman told deputies she found a handprint on her window, and that her dogs and the neighborhood dogs had been barking that night.

▲ WYNN MARSH ROAD – A man reported a window shattered, possibly by a BB gun shot, on a car on his property.

▲ PALM AVENUE/ THE HAMMOCKS – Someone reported the theft of two handguns from vehicles.

▲ JO DAN ROAD – A woman said she and her boyfriend broke up and she wanted him served with a criminal trespass warning for her parent’s home, where she was staying, as well as her business address on Lee Street in Brooklet. The man agreed, but said he needed to get some told he left there. The woman said he did not have any tools there that belonged to him, so deputies told them the tool issue is a civil matter.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ CHANDLER ROAD – A man said an unknown male stole $700 from his via Cash app.

▲ GATA RECOVERY – A man reported someone stole a repossessed car.

▲ GENTILLY ROAD – Officers responded to a domestic dispute.

▲ EAST PARRISH STREET – An officer responded to a reported domestic dispute but met with a woman who said she was not involved. A male suspect was not there when police arrived.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and one traffic warning and assisted two motorists Wednesday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 15 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – four calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – two calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – two calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – two calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – three calls.

▲ Portal Police Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 28 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – two calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – four calls.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 62 calls.

▲ Air Evac – two calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – two calls.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute – two calls.

▲ Screven County 911 – one call.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatch – 18 calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – 27 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – three medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – five medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon