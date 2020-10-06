Police report, 6/10/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Shantia Tatya Knight, 34, South Main Street – DUI/less safe.

▲ Tyevionna Mylir Parker, 18, J.R. Parker Road – possession/use of drug related objects; criminal trespass/family violence; giving false information; probation violation.

▲ Kenyotta Swazette Williams, 36, Ridge Circle, Sylvania – deposit account fraud.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Shameika Nicole McKine, 33, Cone Homes – DUI/less safe; suspended registration; open container; tag/registration violation.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ MADISEA DRIVE/CHANNABY COURT – Someone reported a suspicious person was “back in the area” looking into cars.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

BEA DOT WAY – Someone reported a lost or stolen military ID.

MILL CREEK PARK – Someone found four Social Security cards and turned them in to police.

LANIER DRIVE – A man reported damage to the exterior of his residence.

Another caller on Lanier Drive told police someone broke his laptop computer.

THE HUDSON – Someone reported receiving harassing communications.

RUCKER LANE – Police responded to a simple battery complaint.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

Reports unavailable Tuesday.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call.

▲ Bulloch Sheriff’s Office – 17 calls

▲ Candler Sheriff’s Office – eight calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – seven calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – four calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – four calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – four calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – four calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue – one call.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 42 calls.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement – one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – two calls.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – one call.

▲ Toombs County 911 – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – one accident call, 22 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS –one accident call, one fire call, five medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – one coroner call, three medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon