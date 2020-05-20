Police report, 5/21/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Paula Jean Booth, 56, Friendship Church Road – possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession/use of drug-related objects.

▲ Carroll Charles Roberts, 65, Friendship Church Road – possession of methamphetamine, possession/use of drug-related objects.

▲ Jamie Lee Hagin, 28, Ebenezer Road, Ellaville – hindering apprehension of a criminal.

▲ Geraldo Reyes Johnson, 27, address unlisted – escape (from Macon County Jail).

▲ Joni Chelse Ensley, 26, River Crest Drive, Brooklet – obstructing persons making emergency phone calls, criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Jules Robert Lee, 30, Hidden Hills Road, Metter – simple battery.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Hoston Robinson, 18, Anderson Avenue, Claxton – speeding, seatbelt violation, DUI/less safe/drugs.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Chauncey Javonce Johnson, 21, Johnson Street – aggravated assault.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ HIGHWAY 24 – Deputies responded to a reported felony burglary. Reports did not list details.

▲ HIGHWAY 119 – A woman said a female friend stole $240 cash and personal documents from her car; used her phone to transfer money from her account and make fraudulent charges while she waited for the complainant to run errands (she was in the car with the complainant’s phone and belongings) and had bills and other mail redirected to her address.

▲ CROW LANE – Someone apparently tried to pry a car door open, but failed. They damaged the door through their efforts.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ EAST PARRISH STREET – An officer responded to a report of firearm discharges and met with the offender who admitted firing a handgun within the city limits. A search of the resident’s yard yielded three shell casings. The offender was cited and released.

In a separate call, a woman said she got into a verbal altercation with her daughter and her daughter`s boyfriend. The parties were separated and advised of remedies and procedures for seeking warrants.

▲ NORTH MAIN STREET – A person was cited for requesting an ambulance when it was not needed.

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET – Police are investigating an aggravated assault, but public reports did not include details of the incident.

▲ FRANKLIN CHEVROLET – Someone reported a set of new tires stolen off a new vehicle on the sales lot.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ M.C. ABDERSON STORAGE FACILITY – Someone reported property damage.

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and three traffic warnings, and assisted one motorist Tuesday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 11 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – five calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – seven calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – four calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45– five calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – three calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 23 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – five calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 44 calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – three calls.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – no calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – one accident call, 18 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – two medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – one medical call.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon