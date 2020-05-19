Police report, 5/20/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Smokie Ephas Pedrick, 35, Pope Road, Ellabell – possession of methamphetamine, possession/use of drug related objects.

▲ Elizabeth Sterling Morris, 29, Donehoo Street – sale, purchase, manufacturing or distributing marijuana; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession/use of drug related objects.

▲ Brian Eric Thompson, 35, Donehoo Street – three counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession/use of drug related object; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Albany Champagne Washington, 19, Lester Road – felony probation violation.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Mandon Case Burke, 19, North Hwy. 23, Millen – possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession/use of drug related objects.

▲ Demetric Jermyn Jernigan, 27, Pear Orchard Road, Hinesville – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine.

▲ Marcus Sequon Spaulding, 28, Ridge Way, Ludowici – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine.

▲ Michael Tremble, 52, BJ Clifton Road – felony theft by conversion.

▲ Darius Lewis Chapman, 25, Hawthorne I Apartments – four counts of sale, purchase, manufacturing or distributing marijuana; four counts of using communications facilities in commission or a crime involving controlled substances.

▲ Lydia Ja’Kera Royals, 21, Proctor Street – aggravated assault, criminal damage to property.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

EAST CAMELIA DRIVE – Deputies responded to a call about possible dangerous weapons. The case was referred to the criminal investigation division.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET – Police arrested a woman who they said intentionally rammed another vehicle with her own, injuring a man.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER – A person was cited and released for shoplifting $45 worth of household goods, $32 worth of food, and $32 worth of other consumables.

▲ BERMUDA RUN APARTMENTS – A complainant told police someone was on the property after having been served a criminal trespass warning for the complex.

▲ LANIER DRIVE – A woman told police her children`s father was found in her residence and took a touch screen phone.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ SOUTHERN COURTYARD – Officers responded to a report of a verbal altercation.

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and one traffic warning and assisted one motorist Monday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 16 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – 11 calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – two calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – six calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – five calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – three calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 22 calls.

▲ Portal Police Department – one call.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – five calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 51 calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call.

▲ Georgia Power – one call.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – four calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – four accident call, one first-responder call, 23 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – seven medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – four medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon