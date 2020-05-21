Police report, 5/22/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Malik Javon Brantley, 24, Rucker Lane – possession of synthetic cannabinoid, synthetic marijuana or K-2; possession of cocaine; possession of Schedule I controlled substances; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession/use of drug related objects; tag/registration violation.

▲ Gunner William Fulton, 21, Lem Lanier Road, Pembroke – simple battery.

▲ William Adam Fulton, 44, Lem Lanier Road, Pembroke – three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime, discharging a firearm on or near a public highway.

➤ Statesboro Police Department



▲ Jahzmere Brahshauna Kicklighter, 24, Northlake Drive – two counts of simple assault/family violence.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Maurice Darien, 37, Boston Street, Metter – too fast or conditions, failure to maintain lane, suspended license, obstruction.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ HAMPSTEAD AVENUE – A man said his rental agency showed his home without his permission or knowledge, to another potential tenant.

▲ WILLOW LANE – A woman said the father of her 11 year old child refused to bring the child back after visitation, because of COVID-19. He said he would not return the child until he is assured of a safe environment (regarding the coronavirus).

▲ ON THE GO FOOD MART – A man told deputies he was getting gas when a woman approached, cursing at him, demanding he move his vehicle so she could get gs. She threatened to damage his truck with a hammer, he said. The woman admitted exchanging words with the man but said she uttered no threats.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Reports were unavailable for Wednesday.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and one traffic warning and assisted no motorists Wednesday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 15 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – 11 calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – one call.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – three calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – six calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – seven calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 20 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – two calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – five calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – two calls.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 30 calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – two calls.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement – one call.

▲ Georgia Power – one call.

▲ Screven County 911 – one call.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – two calls.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – no calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – three accident calls, 19 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – four medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – one fire call, seven medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon