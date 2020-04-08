Police report, 4/9/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Keith Ray Johnson, 36, Akins Pond Road – battery/family violence (second offense). 3rd-degree cruelty to children, criminal trespass/family violence.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Tyler Destiny Overton Lockhart, 22, Goodson Road, Union City – two counts of possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime; purchase, sale, manufacture or distribution of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ RUSHING/BROOKLET-DENMARK ROADS – Deputies had a vehicle towed that was abandoned after a driver struck a fence.

▲ CEDARWOOD MOBILE HOME PARK – A man said while he was in jail, someone stole a light bar and hoses off his vehicle.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ BEST STREET – A man told police someone trespassed and went into a vacant building he owns.

▲ BRASWELL STREET – Police are investigating a burglary.

▲ LANIER DRIVE – Officers responded to a verbal dispute.

▲ GENTILLY ROAD/O’NEAL DRIVE – A woman said she suffered visible injuries after being struck during a dispute, and that an involved other threw her property from a moving car. She was given information on seeking warrants.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Reports unavailable Wednesday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 17 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – one call.

▲ Claxton Police Department – one call.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – three calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – one call.

▲ Metter Police Department – four calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 16 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – seven calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – three calls.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 39 calls.

▲ Air Evac – one call.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement – two calls.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call.

▲ Georgia Power – one call.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – one call.

▲ Laurens County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – one accident call, one fire call, 24 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – four medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – four medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon