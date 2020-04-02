Police report, 4/3/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.



ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Wanya Malik Anthony, 24, Mark Trail, Decatur — murder; aggravated assault; armed robbery; three counts of possession of a firearm or knife during commission of felonies; possession of a schedule IV controlled substance; three counts of possession of a schedule II controlled substance; possession of schedule I or II controlled substances with intent to distribute; purchase, sale, manufacturing or distribution of marijuana.

▲ Kalisha Danielle Blackmon, 34, Morris Street — two counts of sale, purchase, manufacturing or distribution of marijuana.

▲ Rodriguez Mikell, 45, Morris Street — three counts of sale, purchase, manufacturing or distribution of marijuana.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Jimmy Chandler Hodges, 21, Nottingham Trail — DUI/less safe, stop sign violation, no insurance, tag violation, open container, buying/selling auto or part with serial number altered or obliterated.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ A1 MINI STORAGE/HIGHWAY 301 NORTH — Someone reported a storage unit was burglarized.

▲ NORTHEAST PASSAGE — A deputy responded to a verbal dispute.

▲ MARCELLA’S PLACE/SHUMAN DRIVE— A woman reported two runaway juveniles. She picked them up walking before deputies arrived, and the girls said they just went for a walk.

▲ OWENS ROAD — A woman said a rope holding up a “no trespassing” sign had been taken down and someone had tampered with items on her property.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER — A person was charged with felony shoplifting after taking $594 worth of items.

▲ LANIER DRIVE — A man was arrested after a physical dispute with his boyfriend.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations or traffic warnings and assisted no motorists Wednesday.

▲ HANNER FIELDHOUSE — Someone filed a drug complaint.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 18 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — two calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department — two calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department — four calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45— three calls.

▲ Metter Police Department — five calls.

▲ Portal Police Department — one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 21 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — three calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — one accident call, one coroner call and 24 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS — one accident call and five medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS — five medical calls.

➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 39 calls.

▲ Air Evac — two calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 — one call.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — two calls.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — two calls.

▲ 411 — one call.

▲ Long County 911 — one call.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — five calls.

— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon