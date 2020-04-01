Police report, 4/2/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Shannon Antonio Postell, 47, C. Brown Road – murder, possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Robert Lorenzo Lee, 25, Moore Road, Portal – felony bench warrant.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ LEEFIELD STATION ROAD – A man asked that a woman be served with a criminal trespass warning for being on his property without permission.

▲ MILLER STREET EXTENSION/COLONEL DRIVE – A woman called deputies to report her cousin came to her house, threw her to the ground and damaged property, but she refused to give the cousin’s name.

▲ EAST HAMPTON DRIVE – A woman reported the theft of a package that had been delivered to her home.

▲ NATURE WAY – A woman said her ex-husband, who had a stalking case against him with another agency involving her, was sending nude photos of her to other people.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ STATESBORO PLACE CIRCLE – A resident reported someone broke into a vehicle, but took nothing.

▲ HARWOOD STREET – Officers responded to a domestic dispute.

▲ LANIER DRIVE – A man found a bullet hole in a wall inside his home.

▲ MORRIS HEIGHTS APARTMENTS – A woman reported damage to a vehicle and told police her neighbors knew who did it.

▲ MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DRIVE – A landlord searched residential property and found suspected methamphetamines, which they handed over to police for destruction.

▲ EAST MAIN STREET – A woman said she and her mother’s boyfriend argued and someone called police.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and no traffic warnings and assisted one motorist Tuesday.

▲ GSU POLICE STATION – Someone reported property damage.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch Sheriff’s Office – 11 calls

▲ Candler Sheriff’s Office – one call.

▲ Claxton Police Department – three calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – one call.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – four calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 15 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – one call.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 41 calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call.

▲ Screven County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – four calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – two accident calls, two first responder calls, 16 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – four medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – six medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon